TRI-COUNTY — With no rain in sight, government officials for the Tri-County have taken measures to preserve county timber and protect area firefighters.
Due to current and predicted weather conditions along with the extreme danger of forest fires Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White, Jr. issued a county-wide red flag warning at 10 a.m. on Monday.
In the same regard, Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield also issued a burn ban on Monday.
All outdoor burning is prohibited under authority of KRS 149.401. The ban is in effect until the order is canceled by public notice.
“I urge all Whitley County citizens to comply with this executive order so that we can preserve Whitley County’s timber resources,” said White.
Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said the ban was a good idea considering the dry weather.
“We’ve had a few brush fires,” Moses said, adding there’s no rain expected in the forecast.
Moses expects the ban will stay in effect until a considerable amount of rain comes to the county. At least that’s the normal procedure, he noted.
Citizens that do not follow the red flag warning can be issued a warning or even a citation said Moses, who offered some general burning advice.
“Really before we burn anything we should let our local fire departments or Whitley Dispatch know," said Moses. "Even if everything is legal and good it saves a firefighter having to come out to make sure a house isn’t on fire. If you’ll just let them know, they don’t care a bit to be called. It saves them a trip.”
Woodbine Fire Department Battalion Chief Rickie Fore reminds citizens not to have any open flames unattended during the ban, adding this is not the time to be burning any brush or leaves.
“It’s probably been a couple of years since we’ve went this long without rain,” added Fore, thinking back to 2016.
Fore said he doesn’t encourage burning of any kind at any point.
“I just don’t like my guys getting out and putting theirselves in danger trying to put these fires out,” said Fore. “That’s another thing they need to remember, it’s not just the wild land that’s burning, but it’s the firefighters that are out there putting it out in danger.”
The office of Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell also issued an executive order Monday afternoon to prohibit outside burning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.