The Superintendent’s Annual Settlement lists the names of the teachers who taught and the amount paid each teacher. I have copies of the settlements for the years 1917-18 and 1919-20 but not the year during the pandemic. Perhaps it is missing because of all of the confusion during the pandemic. The September 12, 1918, issue of The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo listed the names of the people who were hired to teach school during 1918-1919. Sometimes the teacher listed in the newspaper did not actually teach. I have mentioned in previous columns that Superintendent D. B. Johnson visited each school and gave a report in his weekly newspaper column. Before the schools were closed due to influenza he had spent 4 weeks visiting the schools. I checked those columns and those names matched the list of teachers hired. The schools he had visited have a * beside them. I do not know how much the teachers were paid during the pandemic. In 1919-20 most teachers were paid $350-$450 for teaching 7 months.
