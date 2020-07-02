I am continuing with biographies of doctors who practiced in Laurel County during the pandemic. I have not been able to find any information about Dr. B. J. Edwards. He signed the death certificate for Rebecca Newman who lived in the Lily precinct. I suspect he was Dr. Berry Edwards who lived in Whitley County in 1910 but I need to do more research.
Dr. Thomas P. Coldwell was born February 24, 1842, in Perry County Kentucky to Andrew Forgy and Francis Jones Coldwell. In 1843 the Coldwell family moved to London. His father was an attorney who served in the Mexican American War. During the war Andrew contracted a fatal disease and died in 1849 after returning home. Thomas’s mother then remarried General Jarvis Jackson. He attended school at Laurel Seminary. During the Civil War he joined the Seventh Kentucky and saw action at Wildcat and many other locations. After the war he read medicine under Dr. J. D. Foster. In 1868 he attended the Kentucky School of Medicine at Louisville. He graduated in 1871 and set up his practice in Manchester until 1881. He then returned to London and established a practice here. He retired around 1908 but came out of retirement to assist during the Influenza Pandemic. He married Mary Lincks in 1878. They had seven children: Frances Letitia, Lida, Sophia, Bessie, Thomas McCalla, Mary W. and Robert. Dr. Coldwell died February 26, 1923, and is buried at A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. [Sources: a newspaper clipping of his obituary, History of Kentucky edited by Col. E. Polk Johnson in 1912]
Dr. James Wiley Crook was born November 22, 1879, in Knox County, Kentucky to John H. and Rosann H. Black Crook according to his WW2 draft registration card and tombstone. His date of birth was listed as Nov. 21, 1877, on his WW1 draft registration card and as Nov. 22, 1876, on his KY birth record. In 1880 he lived in the Brush Creek community of Knox County. In 1900 he was a teacher living in the Blacks Precinct of Knox County. He attended Williamsburg Institute (now University of the Cumberlands) He graduated in 1907 from the Hospital College of Medicine in Louisville. He then moved to Lida in the Bush area to take over the practice of Dr. G. S. Brock who had moved to London. In the early years he attended his patients on horseback or buggy. In 1910 he married Ida Belle Porter. During the 1918 pandemic Dr. Crook moved to London. He was mayor of London from January 4, 1932, through Jan. 14, 1936. He was elected for two terms, but he resigned during the first month of his second term. He was part owner of the London Drug Company which was managed by his only child Mary Rose until her untimely death in 1943. Dr. J. W. Crook died January 26, 1958, in Laurel County and is buried at the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. [Sources: Draft Registration cards for WW1 and WW2, Kentucky birth records, census reports, obituaries in The Sentinel-Echo]
Dr. James T. Hale was born March 28, 1848, the second son of James Francis Marion and Nicey Taylor Hales. He married Mahala Sasser February 4, 1870, in Knox County. They had two children Thomas M. and Ida. Five years after Mahala’s death in 1876, he married Mary Elizabeth McFadden on September 17, 1881, in Laurel County. They had seven children – Chester, Mahala, Susan, David Balton, Edward, Milford and James Rufus. They lived in the southern Laurel County at Blackwater. According to his death certificate he was practicing medicine without a license. Many of the medical doctors in the 19th century learned through hands on experience or by assisting other doctors. The information on the death certificate was provided by his son Milford Hale and signed by Dr. Crook. On each census report for the years 1860-1920 his occupation was listed as farmer. He died of apoplexy on April 22, 1924. He is buried at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. [Source: His death certificate and the book James Hales Sr. of Knox County KY His Descendants and Kin by Nancy E. Hale]
