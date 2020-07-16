Here are biographical sketches of three more doctors who worked here in Laurel County during the Spanish Flu Pandemic. Since Dr. Johnson lived most or all of his life in Laurel County he has the shortest biography, but I had no difficulty finding information on him. Dr. Edwards never lived here but was from a prominent eastern Kentucky family so I was able to locate information on him. Dr. Joyner, however, was difficult to trace. He seems to have had “traveling fever,” and I am not positive that I have his sketch correct. If you have corrections on him or any of the physicians in this series please let me know.
Dr. Berry Jesse “B. J.”Edwards was born May 5, 1876, in Estill County Kentucky to George Franklin “Frank” and Nancy Chaney Edwards. In 1880 the family lived on Crooked Creek in Estill County. His early education was in the rural schools of Estill County. According to a History of Kentucky his father moved the family to College Hill in Madison County in 1889 “to give his children the advantage of the very excellent schools there.” All but one of B. J.’s siblings who reached adulthood would teach school at least for a brief period. In 1900 B. J. was a school teacher in Irvine. His brother Ben F. became Madison County School Superintendent. Two of his brothers Edward and George also became physicians. He was a tall, slender man with brown hair and eyes. He married Mary Turpin June 25, 1912, in Madison County. Their children were Mary T, Anna F and Virginia D. By 1920 they had moved to a home in Corbin at 109 West First Street. Dr. Edwards set up practice at an office located at 107 ½ North Main Street. By 1940 he had retired and was a salesman for a lumber company. He died October 21, 1949, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. His body was returned to Kentucky and buried in the Richmond Cemetery in Madison County. [Sources: WW1 Draft, Find a Grave, census reports, History of Kentucky by Connelly and Coulter, Volume 3, pages 245-246.]
Dr. William Johnson was born February 25, 1869, to Hiram L. and Susan Asher Johnson. William attended London Seminary and Knoxville Medical School. In 1896 he registered to practice medicine in Laurel County. He married Ellen Malinda Sparks January 24, 1897, in Laurel County. Their children who lived to adulthood were James Orlie, John Alda/Alden, Vernon, Auburn and Ellie. A set of twins died young. He was serving his second term as a member of the Laurel County Board of Education when he died at home of asthma and heart trouble on April 23, 1934. Dr. Johnson is buried in the Sparks Cemetery in Laurel County. [Sources: Obituary printed in The Sentinel-Echo, Death certificate]
Dr. William Henley Joyner was born April 15, 1876, in Kokomo, Indiana to James M. and Nancy Owen Joyner. In 1880 his family was living in Kokomo Indiana. That census report mentioned the whole family was sick with measles. Perhaps this incidence prompted Dr. Joyner’s interest in medicine. By February 1888 the family had moved to Kentucky where his brother Roy was born. The James Joyner family was listed on the 1894 Knox County School census. In 1898 William H. Joyner married Rebecca McCall. Their first child Denzil was born in Knox County in 1899. By 1900 William had moved to Whitley County where he and Roy were coal miners in the Black Oak area. He then moved to Tennessee where he took classes to become a physician. His sons Owen Buford and Howard were born in Tennessee in the years 1907 and 1909. In 1910 he registered to practice medicine in Laurel County. That year he was living in the McHargue area of the county. Most likely his two daughters Mary and Lucy were born here. In 1920 the family lived at East Bernstadt but by 1930 they had moved to Greenup County, Kentucky. Rebecca died in 1931 and he may have married Clistania Mullins on November 24, 1932, in Rockcastle County. In 1940 he lived in Elliott County with a wife named Nora. Dr. Joyner was a tall slender man with dark hair and blue eyes who died July 18, 1942, at Eastern State Hospital from lobar pneumonia. He is buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin beside Rebecca and near his parents. [Sources: WW1 draft registration, Laurel County Medical Register, death certificate, federal and school census reports, Find A Grave].
