Before I start on the pandemic I want to share a query we received last week. Does anyone know where the first tennis court was in Laurel County? If so please contact us so I can relay the information. Thanks
I only have one biographical sketch this week. I had to spend a lot of time researching Dr. J. T. Nix. At first all I knew about him was his address was Abel, Kentucky. Nix is an unusual name and I suspected he was Jesse Nix but none of the census reports listed him as a doctor. The key which unraveled his history was that Dr. Nix signed his daughter Cora’s death certificate. I don’t know when he died so I was unable to find an obituary. I have pieced together information from several sources and I may have drawn some wrong conclusions. If you have corrections on him or any of the physicians in this series, please let me know.
Dr. Jesse T. Nix was born circa 1853 to Jesse and Mary Nix. In 1870 he lived in the Rock House precinct with his parents. He married Nancy Jean Casey on February 3, 1874, in Laurel County. They were living in Laurel County in 1880. I do not know when they moved to Bell County but their daughter Cora was born there on October 1, 1894, and the family was in Middlesboro on the 1900 census report. I was unable to locate him in the 1910 census but we know he was here at Abel in Laurel County in 1918 during the pandemic because he signed death certificates. He was back living in the Rock House precinct in 1920. I assume that his wife Nancy had died between 1900 and 1920 because Dr. Nix was married to a lady named Laura in 1920. I do not know her maiden name but the surname for her children who lived with them was Finley. His known children were Matilda A. Nix Loveth, James D. Nix, Cora C. Nix Steele and Oliver Preston “Ollie” Nix. Dr. Nix’s occupation was never listed as doctor or physician on the census reports I viewed. When he lived in Middlesboro he was a teamster. On the other reports he was a farmer. My guess is that he did not have formal training but he had either assisted other doctors or just had a gift for “doctoring.” Since I did not find Jesse Nix on a 1930 census report I assume he died in the 1920’s.
Reportedly Dr. Nix is buried in an unmarked grave in the Nix Cemetery near White Oak Church. His burial information comes from the 1987 edition of the Southwest Laurel County Cemeteries published by our Historical Society. Here is a quote from that book. “The older Nix and Steele graves are covered with pyramid-shaped tombs that were built of hewn stone. Most of the tombs have no inscription but were identified by a life-time resident, Mrs. Ora Reynolds, who related the story of the first grave. A girl, Prudence Fox, was hoeing corn near the place where the cemetery is now located. Stopping to rest in the shade of a small cedar tree, she remarked that she would like to be buried there. She later married Dr. Nix and when she died her wish was granted and she was buried beside the cedar which grew very large. The cedar stump still stands beside her pyramid tomb in the cemetery that has eight such tombs.” Mrs. Reynolds provided the cemetery transcriber the names of people who were buried in the unmarked tombs and gave additional information about them. My research indicates some of her information was incorrect which is understandable because I know as the years pass I get more confused about things I actually witnessed; and Mrs. Reynolds was probably relaying stories she had heard. A Prudence Fox, age 70, lived with the Nix family in 1860 when Dr. Nix was a child. I did not find a record of her marrying a Jesse Nix. If she did it was probably Dr. Nix’s father who was also named Jesse. Mrs. Reynolds also said Sam Steele who was married to Dr. Nix’s daughter Sarah is buried there. Sampson Steele was married to his daughter Cora. He had a stepdaughter named Sarah Finley who may have married Sam after Cora died in 1920. However, I did not find a marriage record for Sarah in Laurel County. Perhaps a Nix or Steele researcher can help us unravel this mystery.
