This week I will continue with the biographical sketches of an additional three doctors who worked here in Laurel County during the Spanish Flu Pandemic. All three of these men were born in Clay County. Two eventually moved here and one lived in Rockcastle but doctored people near the county line.
Dr. Robert Gladstone Webb was born August 20, 1879, in Clay County to Marshall and Martha McDaniel Webb. In 1880 the family lived at Bull Skin in Clay County. In 1900 he lived on Sexton’s Creek. As a young man he had dark brown hair. His eyes were gray and he was of medium height and build. By 1910 he was living in Livingston where he apparently lived the rest of his life. He was there on the 1920, 1930 and 1940 census reports. He married Landa C. Barber in 1917. He died November 23, 1962, in Mount Vernon and was buried in the Elmwood Cemetery there. [Sources: census reports, Find-A-Grave, WW 1 draft registration card]
Dr. Mack Whitis was born on Pistol Creek in Clay County on September 1, 1882, to John and Martha Garland Whitis. He left home at the age of 16 to go to Oregon to herd sheep. When he returned home he entered the University of Louisville Medical School and graduated from there in 1908. He also studied in New York, Philadelphia and at John Hopkins in Baltimore. He married Alpha Bowling June 9, 1913, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. They had no children. He lived at McWhorter where he practiced medicine until the flood of 1937. After the flood he set up practice in East Bernstadt. He died of a heart attack on May 24, 1964, while attending a service at East Bernstadt Baptist Church where he had been a deacon for 38 years. He is buried at A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. [Sources: August 30, 1984, “Traces of Laurel” column edited by Jan Sparkman using information submitted by Malvery R. Begley]
Dr. W. S. Young was born in Clay County Kentucky on February 13, 1845, the son of Samuel and Charity Morgan. His father died when he was young and his mother married Lisha Young who reared him. Dr. Young accepted his step-father’s name. As a child he was sickly with a kidney infection. This prompted him to study medicine. Early in life he practiced medicine in Leslie County for several years. He moved to Laurel County near the Wildcat Battlefield around 1904. He was also a preacher, affiliated with the Pilgrim’s Rest Holiness Church. He was married three times. He had five children by his first wife ___ Shelton. After her death he married Polly Hoskins and had four children. The third time he married Sallie Smith and they had nine children. He died December 15, 1946, at his daughter’s home on Winding Blade. He is buried in the Simpson Cemetery in that area. [Sources: July, 1984, “Traces of Laurel” column edited by Jan Sparkman using information submitted by Edward Ertel]
