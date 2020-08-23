This is the last column in the 1918 Pandemic series. I saved Dr. Pennington for last since he is probably the most well known of all the doctors who practiced here during the pandemic. He established the first hospitals here in Laurel County. The demolition of one of his homes was the subject of a big debate here in the county a few years ago when the house on Broad Street was demolished for a parking lot. This column is condensed from a seven page biography written by Dr. R. E. Pennington. R. E. was probably H. V.’s youngest son Robert. My notes are enclosed in brackets.
Dr. Henry Vincent Pennington was born in Pennington Gap, Virginia on December 29, 1869. He was the third son of a family of five boys and two girls, their parents being Edward and Elizabeth Katherine Graham Pennington. All of the sons eventually became dentists, although all of them did not pursue that profession. H. V. obtained a dental degree before he decided to become a physician.
Dr. H. V. Pennington attended the public school in Pennington Gap until the age of 13 at which time his family moved to Union County, Tennessee. There he attended Sulfur Springs Academy. Upon his completion there he became a student at U. S. Grant University in Athens, Tennessee. At that time only two years were necessary in medical schools to become a physician. He first attended Lincoln Memorial University Medical Department. Later this school was consolidated with the College of Medicine, Knoxville, Tennessee which in turn merged with the University of Tennessee. He had diplomas from both of these schools dated 1891.
In May 1891, he came to Laurel County and first began practice at the Camp Ground. Shortly afterward he moved on to London. After beginning practice in 1891, Dr. Pennington realized the inadequacies of his medical preparation and he continued at intervals to attend other medical schools. In 1894 he attended the Hospital College of Medicine in Louisville where he was awarded another M. D. degree. Later he attended Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was awarded an M. D. degree there in 1900.
On September 13, 1894, he married Sallie Helen Baugh. They had six children – [Stella, Walter, Katherine, Henry M., Frank D. and Robert]. Five of these children would obtain college degrees which were paid by the frugal living of their parents. In addition to their own children they reared one grandson and assisted in the raising of one nephew and two nieces.
Dr. Pennington was very modest and retiring but a man of courage. He kept his own counsel, seldom lost his composure, and was without prejudice. He felt that all people were worthy of respect, regardless of their stature in life, until they proved themselves otherwise. He detested indolence and was intolerant of incompetence. He was very religious and a devout Methodist who loved his church, his family and his profession.
In 1904 he erected the Pennington Infirmary on North Main Street at the corner of 9th Street. This building is still standing. [I believe that building is now the site of the First National Bank of Manchester.] About the turn of the century, European schools of medicine had the reputation of being superior to those in the United States. This enticed he and a colleague from London, Dr. G. S. Brock, to make a trip to Europe in 1907 where they spent six months touring the medical schools and hospitals in Germany, Austria, England, and Scotland.
In 1913 he decided to move to Harris County Texas. The Board of Medical examiners of Texas issued him a license to practice medicine there. However, he did not like the Texas climate and soon returned to London. On returning he rented the two upper floors (the building then had three floors) from The National Bank of London [Commercial Bank in 2020] and used them as a hospital until 1926.
On April 26, 1926, Dr. Pennington’s “Dream of a Lifetime” came true. A four story, modern, fireproof hospital opened its doors for patients. [It was called the Pennington General Hospital until 1946 when it was sold to the Catholic church and renamed Marymount Hospital.] Until 1927, Dr. Pennington and his family lived in a house on South Broad Street which had been his wife’s childhood home. However, with the increasing number of night calls to the hospital, he moved his family into a portion of the hospital so that he would be more readily available and to allow more rest. Even so, he suffered a heart attack which disabled him for a short period of time before he returned to the usual grind. In addition to operating in his local hospital he also traveled to Manchester and Barbourville to operate. These trips were made by horseback, buggy, car or train.
Dr. Henry Vincent Pennington died on October 15, 1944, four days after suffering a stroke. He is buried in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery beside his wife, his parents, three of his brothers and all of his children.
