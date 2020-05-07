The flu pandemic in Laurel County appears to have reached its peak the final week of October 1918, which I discussed last week when there were over 30 deaths in the county alone. By the middle of November the county is starting to open back up and to try to return to normal. During the week of October 31-November 6 there were ten influenza related deaths in Laurel County according to the newspaper accounts and death certificates. Eighteen people died the following week. I am providing information about those first two weeks in November in this column. The information enclosed in brackets was obtained from the death certificates. I found it interesting that there was a death certificate filed for an Egger child whose mother also died according to that certificate, yet there was no death certificate filed for the mother. Here is the quote from the child’s certificate: “Mother sick with influenza pneumonia 3 days previous to birth & died day after delivery.” I have the names of those people who died from influenza in bold print to help distinguish them from the ill whose names were also reported.
The London Sentinel, November 7, 1918, page 3
Flu Situation Improving
The epidemic of influenza, which has taken such a dreadful toll of lives in Laurel county, as well as throughout the nation is abating here, except in some rural districts. There has not been a death reported in London the past week, and the only case of pneumonia that is considered very serious is that of Master Chas. Clay, who was last week reported as being so near death. He has been holding his own in the battle for life and the doctor holds out some hope of his ultimate recovery.
W. F. Curry in East London, and Louise Dillion, in North London, have had severe attacks of pneumonia, but both are better. Mrs. M. Lees, has also been quite ill.
[Deaths certificates were found for the following people during this week: Nannie Gilbert, age 28, Thursday, October 31; Bettie Sams, age 7 months, Thursday, October 31; Eva Holt Cornelius, age 1, Saturday, November 2; Arnold Lafayett McKeehan, age 7, Saturday, November 2; Wm. Sherman Sams, age 4, Monday, November 4; Jesse Edward Champlin, age 38, Tuesday, November 5; Egger stillborn daughter, Tuesday, November 5; her mother Margaret Louise Bantle Egger, Wednesday, November 6 (This is probably the Margarette Egger buried in the Swiss Colony Cemetery with tombstone dates November 18, 1891-November 7, 1918) ; Carrie Onkst, age 5, Wednesday, November 6.]
**************
The London Sentinel, November 14, 1918, page 1
Flu Situation Continues to Improve
Notwithstanding the several deaths during the past week, the doctors tell us that the general “flu” situation in the county, and especially about London, is improving, and there is a great falling off of new cases. However, a number of the older cases are still severe, and several cases of pneumonia developing.
Maud Whitaker, daughter of John Whitaker, died at their home in the Robinson Creek country, and at the same time there were five other cases in the home, some of them serious.
Chas. Clay, who had been ill with pneumonia for two weeks, died last Friday afternoon. Charles Watson Clay, age 10, Friday, November 8]
Mrs. Richard Onkst and Richard Dees are among those reported as being serious.
Mrs. Dr. Tyree is ill with pneumonia but is doing nicely, as is Wm. Curry, also in East London, who will soon be able to be out.
Mrs. Jack Prewitt, living north of the old depot, is very low, and not expected to recover.
John Bryan, on College Hill, is down with pneumonia.
Mrs. James Dalton, died Thursday, and was buried Friday in the Mardis grave yard. She is survived by her husband and one child. [Pernie Yearie Dalton, age 18, Thursday, November 7]
The day after her burial, her sister-in-law, wife of John Dalton and daughter of Crit Combs, died and was buried Monday in the Mardis grave yard. Besides her husband she is survived by three small children. [Etta Combs Dalton, age 25, Sunday, November 10]
Shade Robbins, five year old son of Mr. and Mrs. Willie Robbins, who was here on a visit with his parents, from Hamilton, Ohio, died Monday at the home of his grandmother, Mrs. Geo. Watkins and was buried at Mt. Pleasant Tuesday. [Shade Leslie Robbins, age 4, Monday, November 11]
The situation is so favorable that permission has been given to open the churches next Sunday and picture shows and other shows Monday. This is provided that proper and complete ventilation is provided for and in case where it is not the offending church or show will be closed. Great care must yet be taken.
**************
[Deaths certificates were found for the following people: Lisette Frey Fluckinger, age 39, Thursday, November 7; James G. Miller, age 69, Thursday, November 7; Carlis May, age 3, Friday, November 8; Charles Madison Champlin, age 32, Saturday, November 9; Mary Suda Doan, age 35, Saturday, November 9; James Lee Owens, age 54, Saturday, November 9; Robert Broughton, age 21, Sunday, November 10; Nanie Hubbard, age 14; Sunday, November 10; Hiram Jones, age 67, Sunday, November 10; Rosa Belle Brummett Metcalf, age 29, Sunday, November 10; Mertie Ellen Onkst, age 9, Monday, November 11; Huss Escar Queen, age 20, Tuesday, November 12]
**************
The London Sentinel, November 28, 1918, page 4
Lily News
Died of flu-pneumonia Miss Nora Wilson of Piney Woods. [possibly Normy Wilson buried at Ward Cem., born October 8, 1884; died November 4, 1918, according to tombstone]
Died of flu-pneumonia the infant child of Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Durham, of Covington. Its body was shipped to Lily and buried at Locust Grove. [Reed J. Durham, 19 months, November 11, 1918, according to tombstone]
