By the end of November, 1918 the influenza pandemic was no longer making headlines in the Sentinel but obituaries and news from correspondents were still reporting deaths. To find the deaths in the newspaper I had to read most of the paper because deaths were often hidden in one line sentences among local news of the ill, items for sale, and who had been visiting whom, etc. Some were found in obituaries which did not name the person such as the one for Mrs. Jack Jones and her one year old baby. Fortunately that obit said they were buried in the Whitt grave yard; so I was able to find their names in the cemetery book. By reading the papers more carefully I found a notice about a vaccine. I am also printing an article about a spike in the deaths which is very possible as Kentucky begins to reopen during this 2020 pandemic. I thought it interesting that a hundred years later the majority of these rules are still relevant and need to be practiced.
Most of the death certificates for this time period listed the flu as either the cause or contributing cause to the deaths. There were 2 one week breaks (November 27th – December 3rd and December 8th –14th) in which no influenza deaths were reported. Here are the deaths through the rest of the year. Most of these names were obtained through death certificates but a few were from the newspaper.
14 Nov 1918 Lillie Britton, age 17; Lillie Williams, age 14
15 Nov 1918 Ruth Moore, age 2; Ida May Southard Prewitt, age 18
16 Nov 1918 Amie Patton, age 14 months
17 Nov 1918 Annie Goforth, age 17 days; Oscar Jones, age 10 months; Nannie Miller, age 35; Elsie Williams, age 9
18 Nov 1918 Refervia Ellen Jones, age 43
19 Nov 1918 W. C. Hamilton, age 64; Rebecca R Newman, age 65
20 Nov 1918 Liby B. Kemper Emeley, age 32
21 Nov 1918 Susie McHargue, age 42
22 Nov 1918 Robert Eliga Alsip, age 2 months
23 Nov 1918 Evaline Lovings, age 33
24 Nov 1918 Helen Cottengim, age 32
25 Nov 1918 Nancy Dizney, age 49
26 Nov 1918 Richard Bowling, age 1
4 Dec 1918 Allie Bertha Broughton, age 17; Carlo Simpson, age 31
5 Dec 1918 John Foster Miller, age 10
6 Dec 1918 Mary Jane Peters, age 33
7 Dec 1918 Roy B Simpson, age ; Viola Simpson, age (Tombstone)
15 Dec 1918 Emma Scoville, age 32 or 23; Frank Watkins, age 31; Clara Simpson, age
18 Dec 1918 Icy Kirkendall, age 26; Jessie Lorain Russell 10 months
19 Dec 1918 Verlie Feltner, age 10
20 Dec 1918 Grant Simpson, age 15
23 Dec 1918 Ellie Johnson Jackson, age 7 months
26 Dec 1918 Hobert Emely, age 7
The London Sentinel and Mountain Echo, December 12, 1918, page 3
Dr. O. D. Brock asks us to announce that he has received from the State Board of Health a quantity of flu-pneumonia vaccine, and is prepared to give that treatment to prevent this disease.
“Flu” Warning Sounded Anew
The London Sentinel and Mountain Echo, December 19, 1918, page 3
The State Board of health in a statement issued Saturday…… renews the warnings against the spread of influenza and calls upon citizens generally to take all precautions in fighting the disease. Attention is called to the fact that the disease reached epidemic proportion a second time as a result of peace celebrations [the ending of World War 1 on November 11th] throughout the state and in some sections prevail to an extent that public health is seriously menaced.
The board recommends the liberal use of vaccine to combat “the flu”
In general the board advises during this epidemic that you:
First - Keep away from crowds of all kinds.
Second – Keep out of the sickroom and away from houses with sickness, unless your services are needed. Keep clean and wear a mask if you do go.
Third – Walk to your place of business if possible – avoid crowded cars.
Fourth – Cover your cough or sneeze and keep away from people who do not.
Fifth – Keep away from dirty eating and soft drink houses.
Sixth – Open your windows at night, adding extra bedding if necessary.
Seventh – Call a physician if you or your family shows any signs of sickness.
Eighth – After influenza stay in bed until your doctor advises you to get up.
Ninth – Do not handle anything from the sick room until it is boiled.
Tenth – Have and do little visiting until this epidemic is over.
Eleventh – Cordially co-operate with your health officer and physician in preventing the spread of influenza.
As we begin to reopen this week please be cautious and stay safe.
