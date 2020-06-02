According to articles in the newspaper, the county schools began classes on Monday, July 29 and were scheduled to close Saturday, January 4, 1919. School was supposed to last 6 months but that would only have been 5 ½ months or 22 weeks. This was before the pandemic began. On October 10 the newspaper reported school had been dismissed for the epidemic. I do not know the exact date of dismissal but it was probably on Monday the 7th. The November 14th column reported that the county schools could resume classes on Monday, November 18th. However, trustees were allowed to postpone classes until the 25th if “they think it best after consulting the teachers and patrons.” If they began on the 18th they would have missed around 6 weeks of classes.
A compulsory attendance law passed in 1896 said students between ages 7 and 14 were required to attend school for at least 8 consecutive weeks. A law passed in 1908 provided for a truant officer to enforce the compulsory attendance law. Ten years later in 1918 Laurel County’s School Superintendent was focused on enforcing that law.
That Superintendent was Daniel Bistro “D. B.” Johnson. He worked six days a week. He was in the office on Mondays and Saturdays. On the other four days he visited the schools. During his visit he checked the attendance books to make sure the teacher was recording correctly. He also observed to see if the teacher was following the graded curriculum for each class. Each week he wrote a weekly column for the newspaper entitled “School News.” In this column he briefly discussed each school he had visited by naming the teacher(s) and telling whether the teacher was following the graded curriculum. He also commented on the condition of the building and grounds. He listed the number of students present on the day he was there and the number of students enrolled on that school’s census. He pushed heavily for compulsory attendance and for the teachers to instruct their classes so that students would be prepared for the exam at the end of the year. The following excerpts from Mr. Johnson’s “School News” columns show the pandemic may have forced him to waive attendance regulations, but he did not give up on the students being prepared for the end of the year test.
The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo October 24, 1918
Teachers will make out their monthly [attendance] reports and mail them to my office as if they were teaching. For the days left blank on monthly reports they will write ‘Dismissed by the State Board of Health.’ Teachers are not required to make up the time the schools are adjourned because of the epidemic.
The regular monthly examinations will be dispensed with for the remainder of the school year. Teachers will be left free to complete the year’s work and prepare for the final examination which will be held at the usual time.
…. I suggest that the schools be not adjourned Thanksgiving holiday as the children will need all the time they can get in order to complete the year’s work.
The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo November 14, 1918
When the schools do begin teachers and trustees should do all in their power to safe guard the health of the children. No child should be permitted to attend school who has influenza or who has been exposed to it. No child who has a severe cold should be permitted to attend school. No child who has had influenza should be required to attend school until it is perfectly safe for him to do so.
For those schools that begin the 18th there only remains seven weeks in which to complete the year’s work …. I am very anxious that the teachers give the children every opportunity possible to complete the year’s work. To that end I suggest that no holidays be observed except Christmas. I also suggest teachers teach until noon Saturday when it can conveniently be done. Of course no record will be kept of teaching on Saturdays. The noon hour should be reduced to thirty minutes and the afternoon recess dispensed with in order to give longer periods for recitations as the lessons will necessarily be longer. The 1st and 2nd grades may be excused to go home when they have recited their last. Only those pupils should attend school on Saturdays who will have difficulty in passing their grades and only those subjects should be taught on Saturdays that the children will have difficulty in passing.
The final examination will be held Friday, January 3, 1919. This will make it necessary for teachers to remain in districts a few days after the schools close to grade papers and make the reports. Teachers can arrange a time for the children to meet them at the schoolhouse and get their report cards.
It will be very necessary for the teachers to have the co-operation of the parents if the children complete the year’s work and receive promotion cards. The best way that parents co-operate with teachers is to see that their children do not miss a single recitation. If that is not done the children can not possibly be promoted.
Next week I will continue with school news during the pandemic.
