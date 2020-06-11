This week I have additional information on how schools handled losing six weeks of school during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. In 2020 the teachers had very little notice before the schools were closed and the same was true in 1918. Fortunately this year we had the technology to provide nontraditional instruction. That was not the case in 1918. Some schools in the county had missed six weeks of school. Each school was governed by a trustee(s) who decided when their schools could reopen based on whether the flu was still present in the community. The state board of education seems to have changed guidelines on how to handle the situation because the local superintendent would give different information each week on how to address making up class work.
The following excerpts are from the weekly “School News” columns provided by Laurel County Superintendent D. B. Johnson. The second newspaper column mentions the rural schools being dismissed early. This did not apply to the three city schools in the county. I surveyed some of the papers in 1919 and I saw that Pittsburg School “will close on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 19, because of so much sickness in the district without any kind of entertainment.”(February 13, 1919, page 4) East Bernstadt School had closing exercises for three evenings, February 24-27. The primary class performed the play “Sleeping Beauty" on Monday and had some short drills. On Tuesday the intermediate class performed two plays and had some short dialogues and songs. Thursday evening was a longer play about the war and the Red Cross. I presume it was by the high school class. (February 20, 1919, page 4) Today February may seem early but one has to remember some schools were only scheduled to be in session for six months in 1918. The London City Schools held their annual commencement exercises in May. They began with a baccalaureate sermon at the Christian Church on Wednesday morning followed by the high school play that evening. Thursday morning they had additional chapel exercises and concluded in the evening with the graduation address and presentation of diplomas. (May 8, 1919, page 4)
The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo November 21, 1918
School News
“To do the required work in the given time, give more time to main subjects such as arithmetic and English…. The less time the teacher has, the nearer the teacher should confine the lesson to the basic principles. Remember a few principles well taught are better than many poorly taught. In summarizing the above, teach the pupils big things, in a big way to give pupils big views….” [This paragraph and most of the column was from a letter written to county superintendents by the State Superintendent V. O. Gilbert.]
“Teachers will begin work where they left off when schools were adjourned and try to complete the year’s work in the remaining time.” [This last sentence in the column was written by Laurel County Superintendent D. B. Johnson.]
The London Sentinel/Mountain Echo December 5, 1918, front page
Schools of Laurel County Will Close At End of Fifth Month
The County Board of Education with the approval of nearly all of the teachers and trustees of the county has decided to close all of the rural schools for the year at the end of the 5th month. The month not taught this year will be added to the term next year.
The schools will begin next year early in July and the first two months will be spent in completing this year’s work and the remaining five or six months will be spent in completing next years’ work. There will be therefore no final examination on this year’s work until after two months teaching next year.
If the County Board of Education’s plans as indicated above can be successfully carried out and I am sure that they can and will be, the school children of the county will not have lost
this year’s work as they would have done had the schools continued the full six months.
I announced in last week’s Sentinel that all time lost by teacher after Nov. 25 would have to be made up unless the schools were stopped by authority of the county board of health. It has been decided, however, that teachers whose schools have been stopped since the above date by the trustees because of the flu will be paid for the time their schools were stopped.
Most of the schools will have some coal unused and trustees are advised to sell some if they think it best to do so and send the money to me. Coal has been very high this year and trustees should see that none of it is wasted.
All pupils in the seventh and eighth grades who wish to enter the contest as announced by the W. C. T. U. please notify me at once as there must be as many as ten enter. One pupil notified me this week that she would enter. [The W. C. T. U. was the Women’s’ Christian Temperance Union. The subject of the essay contest was “The Truth Concerning Alcohol.” The winner was to receive a medal and have his/her essay sent to compete for the state prize of $5 in gold.]
I had hoped to discover how the county schools “concluded” the year. I expected them to have a graduation ceremony in September after the final examination was held in August. If they did have one I overlooked it. I found how and when they started the 1919-1920 school year. “The commencement exercises of the Public Schools of the county were well attended at Old Union, Saturday June 28. …Miss Edith Creech won in the medal contest. [Presumably this is the medal in the contest sponsored by the W. C. T. U.]” (The Sentinel-Echo, July 3, 1914, page 4) The rural schools began classes Monday, July 14th. East Bernstadt opened the first week in August. Pittsburg opened the last week in August. The rural schools held the final examination on last year’s work on Thursday, August 28. The superintendent said, “Pupils who are not enough interested in their work to take the examination on that day should not be promoted.” (The Sentinel-Echo August 31, 1919, page 2) I noticed as I read the school news which was reported weekly in 1919 that he would continue to emphasize that those students who could not complete their assigned work should be placed in a lower grade. Next week I hope to provide the names of those teachers who taught in Laurel county during the pandemic.
