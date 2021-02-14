Since February is Black History Month I decided to devote a few columns on African Americans in Laurel County. A few months ago someone had requested information on Emanuel Jackson who has the only marked tombstone in what is referred to as the Jackson Slave Cemetery here in London off Waterworks Road. In making plans for our Bicentennial, I believe the majority of the people living in Laurel County today can trace their ancestry back to at least one of the people who were living here when the county was formed. Since most of the Black population here were slaves in 1825, is it possible to connect the African Americans living here today with any of them? John and Mary Hancock Jackson owned 15 of the 126 slaves listed on the 1830 census report. I suspect Emanuel is descended from one of those slaves but can I prove it?
Emanuel Jackson died June 22, 1921, in Laurel County. According to his Kentucky Death Certificate, the cause of death was “cerebra spinal melaingitis.” I assume that is spinal meningitis.
His parents were Green Jackson and Julia Butner. I have found four different dates for his birthday. According to his death certificate Emanuel was born December 16, 1895. That information was provided by his brother Roy Jackson. The Veteran Administration’s Master Index lists his birth date as May 3, 1896. I only saw a transcript of that but I would assume Emanuel provided that information. However, I know Emanuel signed his World War I draft registration which listed his date of birth as June 3, 1895. On the 1900 census report his birth date was given as March 1899. I looked at the original and it definitely says Mar not May. So I have found 4 different months (March, May, June and December) and three different years (1895, 1896 and 1899). I assume the year of birth is closer to 1899 than 1895 since the parents probably provided the information on the census report. Surely the parents and the census taker could tell the difference between a child who was one year old and five years. His sister Georgia was listed on that report as being born in May 1895. I hope to find Emanuel on a school census report to see if that will match any of the other dates.
Emanuel died young. I have not found any records for a marriage or children. He seems to have lived his entire life in Laurel County mostly in or near London. According to his draft registration card he was born in London. In 1910 he was living with his father on Main Street. His mother had already passed away. In 1920 he and Roy were living with their cousin David Cardwell on Sublimity Road near London. He was employed as a boot black in a barber shop. When Emanuel completed his draft registration card on June 15, 1915, he worked as a porter at a barber shop in London for Perry Jarvis. That card said he was of medium height and build and had black hair and black eyes.
The tombstone application gives July 29, 1918, as his enlistment date. I don’t know if he volunteered or was drafted. He served as a private in Company H of the 801 Pioneer Infantry which was a Black unit which served in World War I. The 801 Pioneer Infantry went from Camp Taylor in Louisville to Camp Merritt in New Jersey in September 1918. Some of the unit traveled from Hoboken, New Jersey to France and others worked as a labor unit on the docks. I did not find Emanuel’s name on a departure list but I think he may have gone to France. I got the impression this unit was used for “mopping up” after battles but some members of the unit are buried in France. The 801 Pioneer Infantry soldiers were demobilized in June 1919 from Camp Alexander in Virginia to Camp Taylor. Emanuel was honorably discharged June 16, 1919. On September 30, 1935, Fred Riley requested a military stone for this veteran which was shipped January 16, 1936. (US Headstone Applications for Military Veterans) I do not know if Fred was a relative or if he just did this for the family. If I remember correctly, Fred is the person who applied for Dave McKee’s military stone.
Next week I hope to write about Emanuel’s parents to see if I can connect them to any of the Jackson slaves who were here in 1825.
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
