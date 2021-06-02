When I began this series on the Pitman family I assumed all of the Pitmans currently living in Laurel County had descended from them. However, I found information on another Pittman family which does not seem to be connected to Richard and Ambrose Pitman, the early settlers of Laurel County. The obituaries of John M. and Melinda Hoskins Pittman were in the Pitman family file. They were printed in The Sentinel-Echo, but there is no date on them. I will provide Malinda's today and John's next week. Malinda died June 10, 1938.
Mrs. Pittman Taken by Death
Aged Resident of East Bernstadt Succumbs Friday After Long Illness
Mrs. Malinda Hoskins Pittman, 90 years old, died Friday at her home in East Bernstadt following an illness of several months. A stroke of apoplexy immediately preceded her death.
Funeral services were conducted at the late home Saturday afternoon with the Rev. James Bowman officiating. Interment followed in Pine Grove Cemetery by House and McHargue.
A daughter of George and Palie Hoskins, Mrs. Pittman was born July 1, 1848, in Bell county. When but a young woman she moved to Laurel county where she has since resided. She was a member of the Baptist church.
She was married to Mr. J. M. Pittman, and to this union twelve children were born, six of whom survive. Mrs. Palie Miracle, Pineville; W. H. Pittman, Cynthiana; Mrs. Lida Jones, Berea; Mrs. Telitha Hoskins, East Bernstadt; and Mesdames A. J. Cupp and Charles Catching, both of London.
Their children were:
1. Esaias S. Pittman 1868-1930
2. Carter Pittman 1870-1900
3. Polly Pittman Miracle 1872-1962
4. Cynthia Pittman Wilder 1875-1937
5. Nancy Ellen Pittman Cupp 1877-1964
6. Margaret J. Pittman 1879-1973
7. Joseph Pittman 1881-1931
8. Telitha Jane Pittman Hoskins 1883-1973
9. Sarah Elizabeth "Lizzie" Pittman Catching Benge 1885-1976
10. George Pittman 1887-1927
11. Lydia Belle Pittman Jones 1889-1983
12. William Howard Pittman 1891-1976
I found most of their birth dates using census reports on Ancestry. I found death dates using Find-A-Grave and death records and family trees on Ancestry. I was unable to verify all of the dates.
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. The library is now open from 10 to 3 on Monday, Wednesday and some Fridays. Due to a limited number of volunteers it is advisable that you contact us to be certain we are open. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks. Also you may still schedule an appointment by calling and leaving a message or contacting us through e-mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.