Last week I told you Laurel County and the city of London will be celebrating our bicentennial in 2025-26. The historical society hopes to print a book listing the appointed and elected officials of the county and town as a Bicentennial project. We are in the beginning stages of searching for the names and dates of service of those public figures. Here are incomplete lists for the offices of County Attorney, City Attorney and Commonwealth Attorney. I did not find a list for the last two positions so they are woefully inadequate. The position of County Attorney was not established until 1829. Prior to 1829 the Commonwealth Attorney performed the tasks. I have no idea when the office of city attorney was established.

The Laurel County Attorneys and their approximate terms of office were:

1829-1870

1870-1874 A. S. Stephens

1874-1878 N. B. Jones

1878-1882 T. J. Cannifax

1882-1886 W. T. Moren

1886-1887 W. B. Catching

1888-1890 W. L. Brown

1890-1894 W. T. Moren

1895-1897 E. K. Wilson

1898-1901 James Sparks

1902-1905 Walker Moren

1906-1913 Hiram J. Johnson

1914-1917 J. K. Lewis

1918-1921 B. G. Reams

1922-1925 J. K. Lewis

1926-1929

1930-1933 William A. Hamm

1934-1937 George S. Crawford

1938-1941 Emory Walden

1942-1945 C. R. Luker Sr.

1946-1949

1950-1953 William A. Hamm

1954-1957 Coleman Moberly

1958-1961

1962-1965

1966-1969

1970-1973 Fredora Pennington Lay

1974-2010 Elmer Cunnagin

Current J. L. Albright

The London City Attorneys and their approximate terms of office were:

1922 Finley Hamilton

1928 W. E. Begley

? – 1957 Milton Luker

1958 - Jan. 4, 1960 C. R. Luker, Jr.

Jan. 4, 1960 - Gillis Colson

Jan. 2, 1975 - Jan. 3, 1978 Milton Luker

Jan. 3, 1978 – January 1980 Robert E. Cato

current Larry Bryson

The Commonwealth Attorneys were:

1826 Thomas Buford

Tom Handy

Tom Weatherly (?)

Current - Jackie Steele

If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.

Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call us at 606-864-0607 and leave a message or contact us through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.

