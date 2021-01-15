Last week I told you Laurel County and the city of London will be celebrating our bicentennial in 2025-26. The historical society hopes to print a book listing the appointed and elected officials of the county and town as a Bicentennial project. We are in the beginning stages of searching for the names and dates of service of those public figures. Here are incomplete lists for the offices of County Attorney, City Attorney and Commonwealth Attorney. I did not find a list for the last two positions so they are woefully inadequate. The position of County Attorney was not established until 1829. Prior to 1829 the Commonwealth Attorney performed the tasks. I have no idea when the office of city attorney was established.
The Laurel County Attorneys and their approximate terms of office were:
1829-1870
1870-1874 A. S. Stephens
1874-1878 N. B. Jones
1878-1882 T. J. Cannifax
1882-1886 W. T. Moren
1886-1887 W. B. Catching
1888-1890 W. L. Brown
1890-1894 W. T. Moren
1895-1897 E. K. Wilson
1898-1901 James Sparks
1902-1905 Walker Moren
1906-1913 Hiram J. Johnson
1914-1917 J. K. Lewis
1918-1921 B. G. Reams
1922-1925 J. K. Lewis
1926-1929
1930-1933 William A. Hamm
1934-1937 George S. Crawford
1938-1941 Emory Walden
1942-1945 C. R. Luker Sr.
1946-1949
1950-1953 William A. Hamm
1954-1957 Coleman Moberly
1958-1961
1962-1965
1966-1969
1970-1973 Fredora Pennington Lay
1974-2010 Elmer Cunnagin
Current J. L. Albright
The London City Attorneys and their approximate terms of office were:
1922 Finley Hamilton
1928 W. E. Begley
? – 1957 Milton Luker
1958 - Jan. 4, 1960 C. R. Luker, Jr.
Jan. 4, 1960 - Gillis Colson
Jan. 2, 1975 - Jan. 3, 1978 Milton Luker
Jan. 3, 1978 – January 1980 Robert E. Cato
current Larry Bryson
The Commonwealth Attorneys were:
1826 Thomas Buford
Tom Handy
Tom Weatherly (?)
Current - Jackie Steele
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 or through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com.
Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call us at 606-864-0607 and leave a message or contact us through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
