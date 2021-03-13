March is Women’s History Month so I want to honor Dr. Eliza Maples Morris who was probably the first woman doctor in Laurel County. I am hesitant to use the word “first” since I am not positive she was the first female medical doctor here. She is the first woman listed on the Laurel County Medical Register. I first heard of Dr. Morris last year when I was researching the doctors who practiced here during the 1918 pandemic. She was practicing medicine at that time but her name did not show up on any of the death certificates. I later learned she was living in Richmond during the pandemic.
When I was writing biographies of the 1918 doctors I found an article about Dr. Morris written by Shirley Caudill. It was printed in this newspaper on January 27, 1983. Mrs. Caudill had interviewed Edith Ponder who was Dr. Morris’s niece. Despite being highly intelligent Dr. E. E. Morris did not gain the respect that male doctors had so she was mainly called to deliver babies. Several of those babies were named Morris after her. Some people called on her for other medical conditions especially during epidemics such as when typhoid fever hit the community. According to this article, “Dr. E. E. Morris graduated from medical school with the well-known Dr. G. S. Brock, and according to Mrs. Ponder, Dr. Brock said she was smarter than the men students she graduated with. But nobody wanted to give her credit for it because she was a woman.” I wanted to find out more about this lady doctor so I did extensive research mainly using excerpts from The Mountain Echo, census reports and cemetery books.
Eliza Ellen Lusk was born in Laurel County on May 5, 1859/1860, to Sarah Lynster/Lynston and William A. Lusk. Her tombstone says 1860 but the 1860 census report indicates 1859. She was not in the Lusk household on that 1860 census report. However, Eliza A. Lusk, age 1, was living in the neighboring household of Solomon and Catharine Jones. I assume her mother was too ill to care for her and may have remained sick the rest of her life. Sarah Lusk died October 5, 1862, according to her tombstone. There is no record of Eliza’s father ever remarrying. In 1870 he was rearing their six children George A. Lusk born July 1, 1850; Margaret Lusk born January 20, 1852; Martha Lusk born 1854; John L. Lusk born 1856; Mary Elizabeth Lusk born September 24, 1857; and Eliza.
In 1880 Margaret, John, and Eliza were still living with their father. John and Eliza were both school teachers. John had begun teaching in 1877. Two years later Eliza began teaching and would teach for almost 20 years except for a two year period when she first married. On June 7, 1886, she married Levi Maples, a fellow teacher, who was also her neighbor. She quit teaching while Levi continued to teach during the 1886-87 school year. Soon after that he went to Louisville to study to become a doctor. Perhaps the idea of pursuing medicine came from Eliza’s brother John who had quit teaching and obtained a medical degree from the Hospital Medical College of Louisville. Dr. Lusk began practicing medicine in Berea in 1889.
In 1890 Dr. Levi Maples registered to practice here in Laurel County. Unfortunately he died April 9, 1891. While Levi was in Louisville Eliza had gone back to teaching and continued to teach after he died. In Shirley Caudill’s article she said, “Dr. Morris and Levi Maples had one child who is buried in the Southard graveyard.” I presume Dr. Morris’s niece told her that. If it is correct the child is buried in an unmarked grave. Eliza’s obituary said she had no children, but I did find errors in it such as this comment published in it on the front page of The Sentinel-Echo, December 1, 1932. “Mrs. Morris was a resident of Laurel County all her life.” I discovered that Eliza would remarry and move to what is called Oklahoma today.
On June 25, 1895, Eliza married Rufus J. Morris in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Here’s an excerpt from the June 28, 1895, issue of The Mountain Echo concerning their wedding. “Mr. and Mrs. R. J. Morris, nee Mrs. Maples, who were married in Jeffersonville, Ind., during the Democratic convention in Louisville, are stopping at the Nelson Hotel.” Rufus was also a widow having lost his wife in November 1893. He was a grocer who was 25 years older than Eliza. She was teaching school when they married and continued teaching through 1895-96. She was the principal teacher at East Bernstadt School that year. I don’t know the exact year she stopped teaching because I don’t have the Superintendent Settlements for the late 1890’s. Perhaps Rufus encouraged his young wife to pursue a medical degree. Newspaper accounts mention Rufus’ friendship with Dr. Harvey Pitman. Eliza attended a medical school in Ohio. In 1899, at age 34, Eliza E. Maples Morris signed the Laurel County Medical Register saying she was licensed to practice medicine.
Shortly after that Mr. and Mrs. Dr. Morris, as she was often called, moved to Rush Springs in Indian Territory (Oklahoma) where they were found on the 1900 census. There are several newspaper accounts of Eliza returning to Laurel County to visit family especially when her sister Margaret and brother John were ill. Her husband was not mentioned in any of these visits. I was unable to find a death date for Rufus but I assume he died while they were living in Indian Territory. I do not know the exact date when Dr. Morris returned to Laurel County to set up her practice. It was sometime between 1905 and 1910 when she was living here with her sister Margaret Johnson at Viva. She then moved to Richmond but returned in 1918. According to The London Sentinel, December 19, 1918, page 3, “Dr. Morris has moved from Richmond to London.” In 1920 she lived on McWhorter Street with her sister Elizabeth Doughtery.
Dr. Morris practiced medicine in East Bernstadt for many years. Although she was hired to work in some of the mining camps such as the one at High Splint in Harlan County, she always returned to East Bernstadt. After being sick for several months Dr. Eliza Ellen Morris died of a stroke on November 27, 1932. Funeral services were held at Methodist Episcopal Church South where she had been an active member for years. She was buried in the Southard Cemetery beside her first husband Dr. Levi Maples.
