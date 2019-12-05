The third jail was made of brick but it was not escape proof. I found excerpts from the newspaper about prisoners flying the coop under the first three jailers. Although I did not find any reports of prisoners fleeing during the tenures of Jailers John H. Carrier and Granville Pearl “Gran” Johnson there is still a possibility they occurred. According to the letter printed last week from Miss Campbell the jail was condemned around 1900 partly because of escapes. This was when Johnson was jailer. Perhaps corrections had been made to the jail to prevent these flights. Possibly Carrier and Johnson provided a better guard. Here are excerpts from the Mountain Echo as transcribed by Geri Sutton which describe some of the early jail breaks and foiled attempts.
Jailer Hardin - January 11, 1884 Ancil Downing, charged with selling stolen goods, broke jail last Friday morning about 3 o’clock and made good his escape. He effected his escape by cutting the bolts where a former break in the cage had been effected and mended and pushed the bars far enough aside to crawl out. Out of the cage he took the key to the outside door from which Lee Johnson, who was sleeping in the corridor, had placed it and effected his escape, through the outer door. In unlocking the outer door, Johnson was awakened but too late to stop him. While Johnson was out looking for Downing, Dan Jackson and Isaac Pearl, who were in the cell with Downing also came out but did not get away. [Downing was recaptured in Clay County in July and returned to the jail.]
Jailer Hardin - April 25, 1884 Jesse Mullins who had been confined in jail for several weeks for malicious shooting broke jail on last Monday night. [Then he and two other men broke into a home and robbed it. They were caught and tried.] Mullins was still at large.
Jailer Hardin - May 9, 1984 Jesse Mullins was recaptured at Greenwood…, and brought to London Monday night, and is now occupying a secure position behind the bars in the new jail today for the robbery…. His recapture was due to the vigilance and persistence of Mr. J. R. Hardin, our jailer who spent much time and money in having his capture accomplished.
Jailer Phelps – March 21, 1890 Jailer Phelps has recaptured and securely locked Henry Millis who escaped jail a couple of months ago and been at large ever since. He was caught at Richmond.
Jailer Phelps – June 27, 1890 JAIL ESCAPE Late last Tuesday evening Jailer Phelps took Hugh Jackson, one of the inmates of the jail to help carry some water and by some means failing to lock the door, the other two prisoners confined in the jail, Henry Millis and James Walson walked out and made their escape. They had been gone but a few minutes when their escape was discovered and hot pursuit given. Wilson was recaptured in the woods on Cemetery Hill, but Millis made good his escape. Wilson was only serving out a term of imprisonment for selling a little whiskey, which only wanted a few days of being out while Millis was in under the charge of murder. Millis is an Italian with no hair on his head and Jailer Phelps offers a liberal reward to any one who will arrest him. [The next issue of the paper would print a correction to this. Jailer Phelps had not left the door unlocked. The prisoners had made a key.]
Jailer Lovill - December 26, 1890 On Saturday night Jailer Lovill was so unfortunate as to lose one of his jail birds, but was lucky enough to get him in his clutches the next day. When Mr. Lovell locked the door of the cage for the night, he supposed the prisoners were all inside but as it turned out John Anderson, held to Circuit Court on the charge of stealing an overcoat out of the dwelling house of H. C. Broughton, near the depot, was on the out side behind the cage. When Mr. Lovill left the jail he failed through negligence, to lock the iron door leading into the office, and Anderson waiting until everything was quiet, opened the door raised a window in the office and made his escape. Another prisoner waking about 12 o’clock noticed the door open and called the jailer. Lovill finding Anderson gone went immediately to the depot and telegraphed the news of his escape up and down the line of the road. He soon received a telegram stating that the conductor of a freight train had discovered the fugitive in an empty box car and locked him in. The conductor was directed to take the prisoner on to Rowland where Lovill following on the passenger found him and returning with him on the evening train, had him in his old quarters before night.
Jailer Lovill - March 25, 1892 On Sunday afternoon three prisoners escaped from jail, and have not been captured. Craig Gregg was the leader of the escaped, and this is the fourth time that he has managed to get away from Jailor Lovell. Cong. Farmer who is awaiting trial for breaking into the store of C. C. McWhorter,… and one Angel, a moonshiner, went with Gregg. There were two other prisoners in the jail who did not leave.
Jailer Lovill - May 6, 1892 Five prisoners broke jail Monday night and are still at large. Craig Gregg is the leader of the gang this being the fifth time he has made his escape. There is little probability of his being recaptured until after Circuit Court. A crowbar was furnished the prisoners from the outside with which they broke the iron bars of their cage after which an opening was made in the outside wall, through which they easily escaped. One prisoner Cy Ping, refused to leave with the others and is the only boarder Jailer Lovill now has.
Jailer Lovill - April 14, 1893 Jailer Lovill was aroused Monday night by the restlessness and barking of his dog which he had chained near the inner door of the jail, to find that he had come near losing two of his prisoners. Jim Barnard and John Lucas, both convicts awaiting the action of the Court of appeals, had broken out of the iron cage and having worked a hole in the outer wall nearly large enough for a man to pass through would soon have been at liberty. Two other prisoners, Albert Jorde and Bud Todd, were lying in their beds showing no disposition to leave. Dan’s dog saved his prisoners for him that time.
Jailer Granville Johnson - August 10, 1905 What promised to be a wholesale jail delivery was nipped in the bud last week by the discovery of a lot of loosened bricks in the jail near the roof large enough to admit of the passage of a man’s body through the aperture. The bricks were replaced and a strict watch is being kept on the prisoners.
