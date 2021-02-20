Last week I wrote about Emanuel Jackson and this week I am writing about his immediate family. I am not confident that I have this family pieced together correctly but I have tried.
Emanuel’s father Green Jackson was born in May 1865 according to the 1900 census report. If that date is correct, he may have born a slave. The 1880 report listed his age as 15 which justifies the year 1865. However the 1910 report gives his age as 40 making the year of birth around 1870. According to the census reports, his occupation in 1900 was farming and in 1910 he was driving a delivery wagon. I assume Green died after 1910 since he was not found on the 1920 census report and two of his children Roy and Emanuel were living with cousins that year. The burial sites for Green and his wife Julia are unknown. They are probably buried in unmarked graves in the Jackson Slave Cemetery near their son Emanuel.
Green Jackson married Julia Butner September 20, 1888, in Laurel County. Julia was born April 1875 according to the 1900 census. She died February 14, 1901. This date was derived from this account in the Friday, February 22, 1901, edition of The Mountain Echo. It said, “Died at her home three miles west of London on Thursday of last week of consumption, Mrs. Julia Jackson, wife of Mr. Green Jackson, Jr., of color. Mrs. Jackson has been in very delicate health for several months. She leaves a husband and six small children to mourn her death, who have the sympathy of all in their sad bereavement.” Their ages were from 2 to 10.
Those children were:
1. Bessie Jackson born in Laurel County in March 1890 according to 1900 census report or July 4, 1890, per her death certificate. Her occupation in 1910 was hired out as a laborer. On the 1910 report Bessie was listed as a widow but I could not find that marriage record. Bessie married James Cruise September 30, 1910, in Laurel County. Their family was found on the 1920 and 1930 census reports near East Bernstadt. Her children were Frank Cruise, born 1910; Charles Cruise, born 1912; and Hazel Cruise, born 1916. On the 1910 census report Green’s nephew, Frank Jackson, age 4 months, was listed in his home. I suspect Frank was actually Green’s grandson and Bessie’s son because she reported having one living child in 1900 and she did have a son named Frank born in 1900. In 1930 Bessie worked as a cook in a hotel; James loaded coal in the mines and their son Charles was a boot black at the barber shop. Bessie Jackson Cruise died February 23, 1939, here in Laurel County and was buried at Altamont Cemetery. I could not find her in a cemetery book so she is probably in an unmarked grave.
2. Ethel Jackson born January 1891 according to the 1900 census report or March 24, 1892, according to her death certificate. She is found twice on the 1910 census report. She was listed in her dad’s household and her occupation was working out “of the home” keeping house. She is also found working as a cook in the household of James M. Boreing. On both census reports her age was given as 18. She died December 19, 1930, of pneumonia. She may be the Ethel Jackson who married C.S. Spencer January 3, 1912, in Laurel County. I could not find her in 1920. I found an Ethel Jackson, age 39 and widowed; living in Laurel County in 1930 with Lawrence Butner, age 14. Lawrence was listed as her son but he was actually her first cousin. His father George was a brother to Ethel’s mother Julia.
3. Roy P. Jackson was born in 1893 or 1894 (April 1893 on 1900 census report; May 29, 1894 listed on death certificate; May 22 and May 25, 1894 are both on WW1 military records; December 1893 listed on WW2 Draft Registration Card). His occupation in 1910 was a laborer at general work. I was unable to locate Roy in 1930 or 1940.
There is a Roy Jackson, age 42, born in Kentucky, on the 1940 census in Gary, Indiana married to a lady named Willie, age 35, who was born in Mississippi. His son William, age 14, was born in Indiana. This Roy was a laborer for the WPA. I don’t really think this is the same Roy but he may be. There were three marriage records for a Roy Jackson here in Laurel County. I believe he may be the one who married Ola Tinsley on November 19, 1921. I found Ola Jackson and her four children living in Pittsburg in 1940. She was listed as a widow. A divorced person was often listed as widowed on early census reports. The children were Charles, age 18; Anna, age 13; Wilbur, age 9; and Kenneth, age 2. Two of these children Anna and Wilbur Lee are buried in the New Crown Cemetery which makes me think they may be connected. Anna’s death certificate listed Roy and Ola as her parents. However, Wilbur’s death certificate listed his parents as William Evans and Ola Mae Tinsley. Roy Jackson is also buried in the New Crown Cemetery in Indianapolis. He died of emphysema June 2, 1965, in Indianapolis. The death certificate listed his occupation as shoe shiner.
4. Georgia Jackson born May 5, 1895. (Both the 1900 census report and death certificate agreed.) She was found twice on the 1910 census report. She was listed in her dad’s household and that of her Uncle Robert Butner. The rest of my information about her comes from her death certificate which listed Green Jackson as her father. Georgia married William Maddox. According to her great niece she did not have children. She died in Indianapolis on August 19, 1979, and is buried at the New Crown Cemetery there.
5. Annie Mae Jackson was born June 6, 1897, according to her tombstone and death certificate. She married Ed Collier (October 15, 1888- October 22, 1964). She lived in Laurel County. Their children were: Ruth E. Jacobs (1918-1986) buried in Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis, Samuel Urias Collier (November 27, 1919-November 3, 1965) buried in McKee Cemetery, Joanna Stewart (February 22, 1921-November 5, 1991) buried in Crown Hill Cemetery; William Edward Collier Jr. (February 14, 1923 –May 2, 1999) buried Pittsburg Cemetery; King Emanuel Collier (August 21, 1927- June 21, 1997) buried in Indiana; Roy Allen Collier (September 8, 1929-January 16, 2009) buried McKee; Boyce Collier (September 10, 1931-March 30, 2015) buried in Indianapolis; Roger Lee Collier (February 18, 1936-September 16, 2017) buried in McKee Cemetery; and Gigi Bacon who lives in London. Annie Jackson Collier died November 23, 1985, and is buried in the McKee Cemetery.
6. Emanuel Jackson was born 1896-1899, died 1921; buried in the Jackson Slave Cemetery.
When I started this research I was hoping to trace Emanuel back to the slaves who were here in the county in 1825 and I am getting closer to doing that. Green’s father was also named Green and I have found documentation that he was a slave of Jarvis Jackson. I will share information on this older Green next week. I want to thank Gigi Bacon, a granddaughter of Green and Julia, for providing additional information on her family.
