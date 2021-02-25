This week I am writing about Emanuel's grandfather Green Jackson. Green Jackson was born June 13, 1836. He died April 16, 1912. This information was provided by his brother Henry Jackson on Green’s death certificate. Henry said Green’s father was David Jackson who was born in Laurel County, but the mother’s name was not provided. Laurel County was listed as the place of burial for Green but the specific cemetery was not named.
George Jackson was appointed administrator of the estate of Green Jackson on April 15, 1913, according to the Administrator’s Bond Book, page 56 or 57. I looked at several Civil War records to see if he had served during the war. Most of those Green Jacksons were white. There was a Green Jackson who was a private in Company K of the 100th Colored Infantry who mustered in June 1, 1864, at Greenupsburg, KY. I don’t believe this is him since Greenupsburg is located in Green County.
Green was found on the following Laurel County census reports: 1870, 1880, 1900 and 1910. He was widowed in 1910 and living alone between his sons John C. and Hugh. On the other three reports his wife Mary and other relatives were with him. His wife Mary F. Stewart was born in January between 1837 and 1842 depending on which census report one views. In 1900 she reported she had given birth to 16 children but only 8 were living.
The following information on their children comes from either census reports or death certificates. The birth dates are based on records but a range is given since they varied widely. The place of birth was not mentioned for every child but based on the ones given they were all born in London. I only looked at the Laurel County Marriage Index. Since I did not look at the actual marriage records I am assuming I have the correct spouses based on the census reports.
Their known children were:
1. William Jackson born January, 1854 He married Mary J. Fields/Freels February 17, 1876. They had 14 children but three had died by 1900. The others were Joseph 1877, James 1879, William 1882, Thomas 1884, Lizzie 1887, Cretia (Female) 1890, Sallie 1892, Shellvie (Male) 1893, Emma 1895, Harry 1899, Lela 1900. On February 11, 1915, he married Ellen Jackson. I couldn’t find William after 1930 so presumably he died in the 1930s.
2. Hugh Jackson was born July, 1856-1868. He died March 30, 1936, in Lexington. Dewey Jackson provided the information for Hugh’s death certificate. He listed Hugh’s parents as Green Jackson and Laura Humphy. Hugh Jackson married Angeline Humfleet February 3, 1895, in Campbell County TN. On the 1900 census report they had one child named Dewey born October 1898. In 1910 Hugh was widowed and had two children Dewy, age 12, and Delia, age 9.
3. Lincoln Jackson born 1864. The Oct 31, 1879, Mountain Echo mentioned A. J. Jackson was paid $1 for making a coffin for Green Jackson’s son. I assume that son was Lincoln since I was unable to locate him after 1870.
4. Green Jackson born 1865-66 who was discussed last week.
5. Mary Frances Jackson was born 1866-1868. She married Alexander Nelson December 16, 1909. Frances was found on the 1900 census report. The Nelsons are found in Laurel County in 1910 and 1920. Her children were Ella Jackson born 1891, Benjamin Jackson born 1893, Hettie Jackson born 1897, Martha Jackson born 1904 and John Jackson born 1905. Her grandchildren were Beatrice Jackson born 1911 and Cecil Jackson born 1913. I could not find Frances after 1920.
6. John Jackson was born April 1869-1872. John Jackson married Fannie Woodson December 20, 1899. They were in Laurel County in 1900. I could not locate him after 1900.
7. Robert Jackson was born March 1871-1874. Robert married Jinsie Jackson April 22, 1891. Jensie was born April 1874. They are found on the 1900, 1910 and 1920 census reports. Their children were Colston 1894, Bradley 1896, Flemmon 1898 (not on 1910), Clara 1901, Felix 1906, Reuben (born 1910; died February 23, 1946, in Fayette County), and Ruby 1910.
8. Amanda Jackson was born in 1873; died January/June 17, 1932 in Lexington. The informant for her death certificate was Johnnie Jackson who said her father was Green Jackson of London, Mother not known. In an Indiana Select Marriages Transcript it has Green Jackson and Mary Mee as the parents of Amanda Jackson. I could not find her on a census report after 1880.
9. Alexander Jackson was born May 1875-1879; died August, 1940. In 1910 he lived with his sister Frances. Alex Jackson married Emma Butler December 30, 1914. They were found on the 1920 and 1930 census reports with no children named. On his death certificate Ed Collier named his parents as Green Jackson born in NC and Mary McKee. He is buried in the McKee Cemetery.
The death certificates of the following people named both Green Jackson and Mary Stewart as their parents. If the birth dates are correct I suspect they were grandchildren reared by them.
1. Rosa Bowling was born June 15, 1898. She died March 15, 1919, of fluenza in Bright Shade, Clay County. No informant named. She was buried in Jackson County.
2. Fanny Mills born October 5, 1903; died January 30, 1977, in Indianapolis (Residence Whitestown, Indiana) Her informant was her daughter Lilly Jines.
3. Dora Jackson was born 1910 in Clay County according to her death certificate. (The death certificate said she was about 26 years of age or at least 32.) The informant was Ed Sizemore. She died at Red Bird in Clay County on July 15, 1942, with complications from child birth for a child who had been delivered May 9th. She was buried in Bright Shade in Clay County but she was living in Red Bird. Her parents were Green Jackson and Mary Stewart.
Next week I hope to write about Green's father who was probably here in Laurel County in 1825 when the county was formed.
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call and leave a message or contact us through e-mail. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.