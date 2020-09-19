Chester N. Scoville
Laurel County Jailer 1938-1941, 1970-1977
Chester Scoville was the last jailer in the fourth jail and the first jailer in the fifth jail. When I first began this series, Chester Scoville was the oldest jailer I remembered meeting. I did not really know him but I had spoken to him and recognized him when I saw him. People who did know him usually have a story to tell. Based on those stories I assume he was quite a character. Since he is so well known I am just presenting a brief biography. In this column I am printing sections from an article written by Carl Keith Greene. There is one misleading statement I want to correct. Chester Scoville did not win the election for jailer in 1961. That election was won by Layton Vanhook, whom I wrote about last week. Mr. Scoville was 78 when that interview took place so he may have forgotten the dates. Perhaps Mr. Scoville did run for office that year but Mr. Greene misunderstood what he said.
Chester N. Scoville looks back on his 50 years in county politics
By Carl Keith Greene in The Sentinel-Echo, September 21, 1992
Chester N. Scoville will be feted by his friends at a luncheon today… on the occasion of his 78th birthday. It was in 1937 that Scoville mounted his first political campaign, for jailer of Laurel County. He was successful in ’37 and in three more attempts at public office, once for sheriff in 1957 and again for jailer in 1961 and 1969.
After 50 years in politics, Scoville is still the consummate politician, being careful to say just the right thing, and never anything about his opponents. In an interview Thursday in the office of Jailer Big John Bowling (Scoville still keeps track of what is happening in the jail that was built while he was last in office.), he reminisced about his career. That career has included work as a real estate broker, a salesman for London Dry Goods, a motel operator, a prison guard, a deliverer of state auto license plates, and sheriff and jailer. He served as a guard at the Kentucky State Penitentiary in Frankfort when Flem D. Sampson was governor.
When Ruby Lafoon was governor Scoville landed a contract to deliver the automobile license plates to all 120 county seats. So, late in 1932, the 23 year old Scoville took off in his Chevrolet truck loaded with 1933 license plates and traveled to each county in the state, making him one of the few Kentuckians to ever visit all 120 counties. In 1932 that was even more of a feat than it is today. “You had to go way ‘round and cover a lot of miles to get to certain county seats.” Somerset for instance. “From here you had to go up to Mount Vernon, to Stanford and back down to Somerset.”
Asked who his most formidable opponent was in those four campaigns, he said, “It’s hard to say, they were all tough.”
Scoville is known hereabouts as “Mr. Republican,” and he owns up to his party affiliation quickly and with a wry smile.
Politics is nothing new to Chester Norman Scoville, born August 8, 1909, to the operator of a coal camp commissary at Altamont. His grandfather, also Chester N. Scoville, was Laurel County Sheriff for three terms beginning in 1881. In those days the sheriff could succeed himself in two year terms and C. N. Scoville [his grandfather] was elected in ’81 and ’83 and again in 1906 to a four year term. His father Warren Scoville was elected sheriff in 1925.
************************
Chester N. Scoville was born August 8, 1909, in Laurel County to Warren N. and Evaline Norville Scoville. He attended school at Fariston, Pittsburg and Hazel Green as well as Sue Bennett Memorial. He first married Elgene Lewis. His second marriage was to Janis Carpenter. He had the following children – Warren N. Scoville, Margaret Nottingham, Barbara Harper, and Billie Rae Killen. He died September 19, 1992, and is buried in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery. [Source “Chester Scoville Dies, 83” by John Butwell in the September 21, 1992, issue of The Sentinel-Echo]
