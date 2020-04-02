Joe George Proffitt
Jailer 1966-1970
The Sentinel-Echo, December 23, 1982, page A-12
Joe Proffitt, age 73, of London, died December 16th, at the Laurel Heights Home for the Elderly. He was born in Clay County on January 25, 1909 to George Proffitt and Belle Hibbard.
He was married to Maggie Hampton; a London City Policeman 1962-1966; Laurel County Jailer from 1966-1970 and a member of the New Salem United Baptist Church.
He is survived by one daughter, Nancy Williams, London; and one son G. C. Proffitt, Sebring, Florida; one sister Nancy Bishop, London; four brothers: Boyd Proffitt, London; Hiram Proffitt, Cincinnati, Ohio; halfbrother Jimmie Proffitt, London; George Marcum, Cincinnati, Ohio; four grandchildren: Stan and LaDonna Williams, London; Russell and Dana Jo Proffitt, Sebring, Florida.
Funeral services were held December 19, 1982 at 2:00 p.m. at the House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Revs. Taylor Hampton, Gene Greene and Robert Proffitt officiating. Burial followed in the A. R. Dyche Cemetery at London; pallbearers were Jack Rookard, Ford McGeorge, Roger Hughes, George Bishop, Harrison Bishop and Hiram Bishop. All arrangements made by House-Rawlings Funeral Home.
Additional Information on Joe Proffitt
I am not sure when Mr. Proffitt moved to Laurel County. In 1940 when he completed his draft registration form he was living in Portersburg, Clay County. Joe George Proffitt married Maggie Hampton December 20, 1928, in Clay County, Kentucky.
Children of Joe and Maggie:
James Harrison Proffitt born December 28, 1932, in Clay County; died February 23, 1934 in Clay County; burial in Family Cemetery.
Nancy Pearl Proffitt born February 25, 1935, in Clay County; married Fred G. Williams October 31, 1957 in Jellico, Campbell County TN; died September 16, 1994; buried A. R. Dyche Cemetery.
George Carlo Proffitt born August 15, 1938, in Clay County; married Fay Saylor May 7, 1958 in Jellico, TN.
