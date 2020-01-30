In this series I have written first about the jail building and followed that with biographies of jailers who worked in that building. I am still researching the fourth jail building so I will present the jailers’ biographies first. These men lived in the 20th century and I have found obituaries for most of them. I plan on transcribing those obituaries and adding a few details which seem appropriate. The first jailer in the fourth jail was Granville Johnson. His biography was presented in the issue. James E. Pigg replaced Mr. Johnson.
James Edward Pigg
Jailer 1910-1913
The Sentinel-Echo December 27, 1951
Rites Saturday for J. E. Pigg, Ex-Police Judge
Funeral services for Judge James E. Pigg, who died last Wednesday evening at his home on North Main Street in his 86th year, were held Saturday afternoon at the Methodist Church with the Rev. C. E. Mains officiating. Burial was in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Park by the McHargue Bros. Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers were E. H. Hackney Jr., James Cottongim, John Black, Joe Harkleroad, William A. Hamm.
Honorary pallbearers were R.R. Ewell, John Jody, Charlie Cook, Judge J. D. Gross, W. N. Scoville, Mark A. Watkins, Logan Ewell, Murray L. Brown, Tom McCracken, Lewis Dillion, Judge William Lewis, Spence Wilder, D. B. House, P. B. Evans, Dr. Robert Pennington, John Carrier, O. J. MInnix, James Young and members of the Men’s Business Class of the Methodist Church.
The following obituary was read at the last rites:
Judge James E. Pigg was born on Twin Branch in Laurel County April 3, 1865, the son of Matt and Mahala Evans Pigg. He died at his home in London, December 20, 1951 after falling last September and breaking a hip. He was twice married and is survived by his last wife Lucy Phillips Pigg and their two sons and four daughters. He is also survived by two sons and a daughter by his first marriage, and one brother George. He had (not legible) grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
James Pigg lived a plain simple life. His hobby was people, more specifically loving people. He cherished that his friends of London and Laurel County rallied to him on three different occasions and elected him to public office. To the end this knowledge was a continuous source of satisfaction to him. He enjoyed every day of his life and was conscious every hour of it. He will be remembered for his keen wit, generosity and friendliness. He died as he lived peacefully, quietly and nobly.
As he passes his family loses a faithful husband and a devoted father. The people are losing a true friend and a beloved citizen.
Mr. Pigg, ever active in Democratic politics, served one term as Laurel County Jailer and two terms as London Police Judge. He was a member of the Methodist Church.
The surviving children are Mrs. Ethel Black, Massin, Ohio; Fred Pigg, Pendleton, Oregon; and Matt Pigg London, by the first marriage; and Mrs. Stella Munro, Portland, Oregon; Miss Minnie Pigg, London and Lexington; Mrs. Ray Shell, Oregon; Mrs. A. L. Powers, Arch Pigg and George Pigg, all of London.
Additional Notes on Jailer Pigg
December 20, 1951, fell on Thursday. If he died on Wednesday, he died on the 19th which is the date recorded on his tombstone.
According to census reports Mr. Pigg’s occupations were general farmer in 1920, livestock in 1930 and city judge in 1940. He was probably better remembered as the police judge rather than the jailer since he held that occupation for two terms and at a later period in his life.
James Pigg married Elizabeth Phillips January 22, 1885. According to the December 25th issue of The Mountain-Echo, Lizzie died Saturday, December 19, 1896, at the residence of her husband on Raccoon Creek. Their three children were James Madison “Matt” born June 1886; Girtie Ethel born May, 1889; and Fred William born June 12, 1892. On November 3, 1897, James married Lucy Phillips, a younger sister of Lizzie. Their children were Minnie born January 1889, Stella born 1901, Lydia C/E. born 1902, Archibald “Arch” J./L born 1904, George Washington born 1907 and Mary Louise born 1910. The birth years of the younger children are approximate. Ethel married Sterling Black, Lydia married Arthur Powers and Louise married Ray Schell. Minnie never married and is buried beside her parents.
