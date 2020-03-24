This week I am writing about two former jailers. Most of the information is from their obituaries. The additional information was compiled using census reports, the Laurel County Marriage Index, and cemetery books. If you have photos of either of these men we would like to have them for our files and future publications.
Brit Jones
Jailer 1946-1949
The Sentinel-Echo March 14, 1985, page A-10
Brit Jones, age 97, of E. 9th St., London, died March 9, 1985 at Laurel Heights Nursing Home. He was a native of Laurel County, the son of the late John R. and Jane Whitt Jones. He was a farmer and a member of the Hawk Creek Baptist Church and had served as jailer in Laurel County for 4 years. He was preceded in death by two wives, Betty Feltner and Etna Herron.
Survivors include one daughter and two sons: Mrs. Leona Libby, Detroit, MI.; Rev. Fountaine Jones, London; and Raymond Jones, Louisville; two brothers, Killus Jones and Leander Jones both of London; 10 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Rev. J. Bill Jones, Rev. William Huie and Bro. Rowland Moore officiating. Interment was in A. R. Dyche Cemetery London, by House-Rawlings Funeral Home.
**********
Additional Information on Britt Jones
Britt Jones was born September 8, 1887. On the 1920 census report Britt’s occupation was farmer. In 1930 it was laborer. He married Etna L. Herron January 12, 1910 in Laurel County. She was born May 20, 1890, and died February 23, 1946. Their children were:
1. Willard Walter Jones born December 7, 1910; married Oma Boggs; died October 4, 1956; buried A. R. Dyche Memorial.
2. Kermit Unthank Jones born January 9, 1914; married Nellie ___; married Elberta Moren; died December 24, 1982; buried A. R. Dyche Memorial.
3. Leona Jones born August 20, 1917; married Edgar Libby Mabe; died December 5, 2001.
4. Raymond David Jones born November 15, 1921; married Alice Moberly; died December 10, 2000.
5. Fountaine Earl Jones born April 25, 1926; died May 18, 2011; married Gladys Hubbard; buried A. R. Dyche Memorial.
********************
Harrison Mullins
Jailer 1950-1957
The Sentinel-Echo December 27, 1979, page A-11
Former Jailer Harrison Mullins Dies Thursday
Harrison Mullins, 95, 415 West Third Street, London, died at 8:30 a.m. last Thursday at his residence.
The Laurel County native was jailer from 1950-1958. [He was the jailer for a few days in 1958. His replacement should have taken office on January 6th.] He was a member of the Union United Baptist Church and a farmer.
Mullins was born July 6, 1884, the son of the late John and Mary Reynolds Mullins. His wife, Angie Vaughn, preceded him in death.
Survivors include two daughters, Ida Brashear, London, and Ethel Bryant, Cincinnati, Ohio; four sons, Tilford Mullins, Goshen, Ohio, and Bill, Oakley and Leonard Mullins, all of London, one brother, Willie Mullins, London, 23 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Saturday at 2 p. m. in the Bowling Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Caleb McFadden and Thurman Taylor. Burial was in A. R. Dyche Memorial Park.
*********
Additional Information on Harrison Mullins
On the 1920 census report the occupation for Harrison Mullins was retail merchant in the Bush precinct. In 1910, 1930 and 1940 it was farmer. Harrison Mullins married Angie Vaughn June 22, 1902, in Laurel County. She died April 25, 1956. Their children were:
1. Oakley Mullins born June 10, 1903; married Minnie Sweet; died April 3, 1997; buried Camp Ground Cemetery.
2. Emory Mullins born August 21, 1905; 1st married Nannie Hopper December 20, 1922; 2nd married Lavon Stowe; died October 7, 1964; buried in Las Vegas, New Mexico.
3. Ida Mullins born September 17, 1908; married A. D. Brashear; died May 21, 1988; buried A. R. Dyche Memorial.
4. James Mullins born September 3, 1911; married Beatrice ____; died February 25, 1971; buried Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin.
5. Ethel Mullins born May 6, 1913; married Lester Elwood Bryant; died October 8, 1996; buried Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati, Ohio.
6. Tilford Mullins born March 30, 1915 (Birth Record) March 9, 1915 (Social Security and Draft Registration); married Dorothy Bessie Buck September 22, 1976 in Jellico; later married Myrtle L. _____; died January 15, 1991; buried Milford, Ohio.
7. Leonard Mullins born April 27, 1918; married Allie Hutton; died October 5, 1998; buried Brown Mullins Cemetery.
8. William “Bill” Mullins born October 8, 1921[1920 on Birth Record]; married Lucy Brewer; died May 19, 2000; buried Slate Hill Cemetery
