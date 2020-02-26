George W. Gaines Sr.
1881-1953
The following obituary was printed in The Sentinel Echo, but I forgot to write the date and title. George Gaines died April 7, 1953. My notes are included in brackets.
Mr. George W. Gaines Sr., 71 years old, former Laurel County jailer and retired miner and merchant, died at 4:10 o’clock Tuesday morning at his home on North Main street following three week’s illness. A stroke was listed as cause of death.
A life-long resident of Laurel county, Mr. Gaines was born July 31, 1881, [The tombstone says July 30.] the son of Sam and Emily Herron Gaines. He was married [May 10, 1902] in London to Lula Sutton and she with six sons survive: Chester and George Gaines Jr., London; Charles and Ward Gaines, East Bernstadt; Johnnie Gaines, Ft. Thomas; and Rufus Gaines, with the U. S. Army overseas.
He also leaves thirteen grandchildren; eight great grandchildren, one sister Mrs. Maude Tumblson, Keakin, Va.; and one brother, Russell Gaines, London. He was a member of the Assembly of God and of the Daughters of America. [I was not familiar with the Daughters of America so I researched it online. It is/was a patriotic fraternity which was all female in the beginning. Later men were admitted as members, possibly for the insurance benefits.]
Mr. Gaines was jailer from 1930 to 1934. After his term expired he entered the mercantile business on North Main street. Prior to this he was engaged in mining.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o’clock this (Thursday) afternoon at the Assembly of God Church with the Rev. Gene Huff officiating, assisted by Rev. Earl Blythe. Burial will follow in the A. R. Dyche Memorial Park.
Active pallbearers will be Elmer Watkins, Luther Frye, George Medley, P. T. Larkey, Ernest Woody, and Dave Ed Cupp. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Broughton, Scott McFadden, John Schott, C. F. Jones, Matt Herron, J. D. Gross Sr., Tollie Warren, Ward Hackney, Oscar Bruner, and George Hodge.
Children of George and Lou Gaines:
1. Chester Gaines born December 7, 1905; died December 5, 1965; married 1st to Thena Minton Feb. 19, 1924, 2nd to Inez Moore; burial Larkey Cemetery.
2. Walter R. Gaines born January 28, 1909; died November 7, 1943; burial A. R. Dyche
3. George W. Gaines Jr. born December 16, 1910; died June 17, 1999; married Ruth Pardue November 20, 1932; burial Warren’s Grove Cemetery.
4. Johnnie Gaines born circa 1913
5. Rufus J. Gaines born circa 1918; died August 24, 1983; married Irene Robinson; burial Fort Bragg’s Military Cemetery.
6. Charles Clinton Gaines born May 18, 1920; died December 14, 1991; married Margaret Schott; burial St. John’s Cemetery.
7. Ward Gaines born November 20, 1922; died August 2, 2013; married Louise Schott.
The information on the children was primarily obtained using their obituaries. I also consulted the 1930 census report, cemetery books and the Marriage Index.
