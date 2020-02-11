William Henry Barnett
Jailer 1918-1921
The Sentinel-Echo November 30, 1950 front page
W. H. Barnett Dies Tuesday; Rites Today
Former Laurel County Jailer And Retired Farmer Succumbs At Home On Sublimity Road, Funeral at Christian Church This Afternoon
Mr. William Henry Barnett, 82 years old, former Laurel County jailer, died at 8:30 o’clock Tuesday evening at his home on the Sublimity road from infirmities. He had been in ill health for the last five years.
Funeral services will be held at 2 o’clock this afternoon at the Christian Church with the Revs. C. F./P. Stone and Walton Hammons officiating. Interment will follow at the Wiggington cemetery by the Rawlings Funeral Home, with McKee Lodge No. 144 performing Masonic rites.
Pallbearers will be Clarence House, Eugene Thompson, J. C. Sparks, Boyd Boggs, Blaine Cornett and George Cochran.
A native of Whitley county, Mr. Barnett was born Oct. 21, 1868, the son of James and Sarah Renfro Barnett. He moved to Laurel county in his youth and engaged in farming. A Republican, he served one term as jailer. Mr. Barnett had been a member of the Christian Church for sixty years and was a member of McKee Lodge and Royal Arch Chapter No. 103.
He was married November 17, 1890 in London to Miss Alice Williams, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are one daughter Mrs. Doscia Dees, London; and two sons Oscar Barnett, London and Lewis Barnett, Denver, Colo. He also leaves two sisters, Mrs. Ida Benge, London; and Mrs. Sarah Ross, Nashville, Tenn.
-----
Additional Information on Jailer W. H. Barnett
The following information comes from W. H.’s daughter Dosia Barnett Dees. It is an excerpt from a transcript of notes Dosia wrote about her family in January, 1989. The entire transcript is found on pages 42-48 of the August, 2016 “Branches of Laurel” newsletter published by the Historical Society. There was very little punctuation in the original so I inserted the punctuation.
“My father W. H. Barnett was born October 17, 1868. He was a Farmer in Laurel Co. Ky. and was elected Jailer of Laurel co. in 1917 to 1921. Then he moved back to farm on Rt. 1 in London, Ky. and farmed. Papa was a Veternarin (guess spelled wrong). He was a member of Christian Church. Also he was a member of Masonic lodge and was a good man. He never drank, never used tobacco and I never heard him curse. He took us all to church. My Mother was the same. Papa died Nov. 28, 1950.”
In this section Dosia said her father was born October 17. However, in another section she said October 21. His obituary and death certificate both list October 21, 1868, as his date of birth. Information for the death certificate was provided by his son Oscar Barnett.
W. H. Barnett is found on the 1870 census report living in Whitley County. In 1880 he is living in Laurel County where he and dad work as laborers. In 1900 and 1910 his occupation was listed as farmer. He lived in London in 1900 and on Sublimity Road in 1910. In 1920 he was the jailer and lived on Long Street. In 1930 he went back to farming as Dosia said and lived on Sublimity Road with daughter Docia. By 1940 he was widowed and living as a retired farmer on State Highway 192 with son Louis, daughter-in-law Mary E. and grandson Henry C. Broughton.
The following information came from Dosia Dees, census records and the Southwest Laurel County Cemetery book. All of the children, except Louis, are buried at Wiggington near their parents. On the 1910 census report Mahala says she had given birth to 6 children and all 6 were living, but the report only listed 5 living in the household. The known children of W. H. and Mahala Alice Barnett were:
1. Oscar C. Barnett born March 30, 1892; died February 5, 1978/79 (Dosia said 1978, Cemetery book said 1979.); married 1st Elizabeth Green, married 2nd Ruby Hubbs. He had 14 children – 6 boys by Elizabeth and 8 children by Ruby.
2. Luewana “Lue” Barnett born May 8, 1895; died October 18, 1918; married Joseph Jackson Sparks. They had 3 girls.
3. Martha Vela Barnett born September 8, 1898; died June 18, 1919; married Dave Ed Jones. They had 2 daughters.
4. James R. Barnett born March 1900; died 1930.
5. Docia Barnett born November 16, 1907; married Jesse Dees; died May 24, 1994.
6. Louis W. Barnett born 1913
