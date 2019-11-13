Due to fire the second jail was just used 10 years so only two jailers presided over it. Brief biographies of both these men are presented in this column.
Jacob Hackney
August 29, 1825 - November 2, 1897
Jacob Hackney was born in Rogersville, Tennessee to Jacob and Ruth Kenner Hackney. His family appears on the following Laurel County census reports: 1850, 1860, 1870 and 1880. Jacob lived at the old Aus Reed place near Pittsburg. He married Mary C. Wilson May 1, 1855, here in Laurel County. Their first child was a daughter who was stillborn in 1856. They had the following children live to adulthood: Edwin Hobbs (June 1, 1857 – April 2, 1944) who married Helen Pearl, Frances Doak “Fanny” (Nov 1860 - September 13, 1921) who married Achilles Ballinger Brown, Laura Belle (November 7, 1866- 1944) who married Richard C. Ward, William Richard (March 8, 1873- July 31, 1940) who married Susan Dunlap and Nellie (August 7, 1876 – March 6, 1915) who married William Henry Poynter. Jacob, Mary, Edwin and Nellie are buried in the A. R. Dyche Cemetery. Frances died in Minnesota and is buried in Danville, KY. Laura died in Dade County, Florida. Jacob’s wife Mary died October 4, 1888. The October 5th newspaper account said she was to be buried “in the burying grounds near the residence of Mr. J. C. Jackson in the northern suburbs of town.” I presume this means she was originally buried at the Jarvis Jackson Cemetery on 13th Street and moved to Dyche Cemetery at a later date.
Two years after Mary’s death, on September 23, 1890, Jacob married Jennie Pope Rogers, a widow with two sons, Charles and Jesse.
Besides being in politics Jacob was in the mercantile business and founded the company J. Hackney and Son which would later become J. and E. H. Hackney and eventually Hackney Brothers and Company.
On May 29, 1874, The Mountain Echo reported the Republican Convention held at London nominated C. C. Harbin for jailer. Since Harbin lost to Hackney I presume Hackney was a Democrat. Jacob Hackney served two consecutive terms as jailer beginning in 1874. On November 1, 1875, the Court Order Book reports Jacob Hackney was paid $513.75 for services as jailer [for a year] and $5 for repairing privy. On October 26, 1877, the Fiscal Court ordered Jacob Hackney was to be paid $291.40 for services as jailer [for a year]. An extra $10 was paid to him for coal in jail. The pay was different each year depending on the services provided. The August 18, 1882, issue of the Mountain Echo reported, “J. R. Hardin has taken up his residence at the Jail and Mr. Jacob Hackney former Jailer, has moved to a house recently purchased on North Main Street.” According to family files he lived in a house adjoining the Christian Church. This house would later be the core of the 4-Paw Hotel.
Information on Jacob Hackney and his homes was provided by Mrs. Ruth Hackney Carnahan whose article written in 1962 is in the Hackney Family file at our library. Linda Myers also provided information as well as the photo. Linda’s husband Michael is a great-great grandson of Jacob through Edwin’s daughter Edith.
John Rowan “J. R.” Hardin
1854-1932
J. R. was born in December, 1854 to Mark and Sarah Emily Pearl Hardin. He is found on the 1860, 1870, 1880, 1900, 1910, 1920 and 1930 Laurel County Census reports. He married Mary Lucinda “Lucy” Chesnut. Their children were Emily Virginia (Nov. 1883 - 1948) who married William Abner Sparks, John E. (Jan. 1886 - 1962), Bessie E./V. (June 1889 - 1956), Alva Chesnut (September 1893 -1909), Mark Pearl (February 1896 - 1963) who married Lettie Crockett Pugh & Elizabeth Steele, Mary Lucinda (April, 1898 - ) who married Benjamin H. Jackson, and Bennett Melvin (April 1900 - 1981) who married Lena Price. One child had died by 1900. Mr. Hardin served as Jailer from August, 1882 through August, 1886. He was a merchant in 1910. J. R. Hardin and most of his immediate family are buried in the A. R. Dyche Cemetery.
Most of the information on John Rowan Harden and his family was obtained through census, marriage and cemetery records. The names of some of the spouses were found on page 247 of Dyche’s History of Laurel County.
You may contact me through the Laurel County Historical Society by calling 606-864-0607 or e-mail me at lchistsoc@windstream.net (The first character is a lower case L as in Laurel.) The Laurel County Historical Society is located at 310 West 3rd Street in the old Health Department Building. We are open on Mondays & Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will open on other days by appointment. Please contact us far enough in advance to schedule a volunteer to open the library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.