TRACES OF LAUREL: Jailers of the sixth jail — part 2

Edd Parsley
Jailer December 21, 1996 - December 31, 2002
Emory Edward “Edd” Parsley was born November 4, 1937, in Laurel County to Walter and Cecil Creech Parsley. He attended Long Branch School and received his high school diploma after completing vocational school in Chicago, Illinois where he worked for the Link Belt Company.
He also ran a scrap dealership in Knox, Indiana for a time. When he returned to Laurel County he owned or co-owned several businesses - London Ironworks, Edd’s Salvage, and Parsley Brothers’ Garage. He also farmed on Long Branch and raised cattle.
Mr. Parsley was very active in local politics in county as well as the 5th Congressional District for many years. He was chairman of the Young Republicans. He served as Laurel County Magistrate from the Third District for six consecutive terms from 1974 to 1996. He left that position when he was appointed Jailer to complete the term of Buster Fields who had resigned. He was then elected Jailer in November 1998. When that term was completed Edd decided to retire from serving in public office. He still dabbled some in the political scene and continues to keep an eye on politics on all levels local, state and national.
Reminiscing on his political career Edd recalled during his first year as magistrate he was paid $125 a month. Blacktop was 75 cents a ton. Today it is over $14 a ton. One of his goals as jailer was to have the jail “pay for itself” as much as possible. Everybody thought it couldn’t be done. He told them, “Stay around and watch me.”
Using the prisoners to do the jail maintenance and other duties he accomplished that goal for 3 years.
Then he decided to use the prisoners to do tasks outside the jail. At that time he and other members of the jail staff had to take classes through the Bureau of Prisons to qualify as jail employees. He discussed his idea with one of the ladies there and she said she couldn’t find any reason why it could not be done. So Jailer Edd Parsley started what is today called the Work Release program.
He said, “At that time most of my prisoners were serving time for misdemeanors. Many of the cemeteries in the county were in bad shape and I had the prisoners clean them up. They also cleaned roads. There was a lot of trash on them back then. It gave them something to do and they got exercise. During the Chicken Festival I had them go out late after it was closed and they worked hours cleaning things up to get ready for the next day.”
While serving as magistrate the Fiscal Court created the London-Laurel County Tourist Commission in 1979. Edd said, “I cast the deciding vote to start it.” He was one of the original members of that Commission and Edd served on it for 34 years.
Edd first married Ruby Jean Elkins on April 21, 1954, in Campbell County Tennessee. They had 6 children: Sharon Kaye Parsley (November 22, 1955 - November 16, 1956), Eddie W. Parsley, Betty Parsley McKnight, Teddy Lee Parsley (February 14, 1960 - June 1, 1966), Debra Parsley George and Jerry Parsley.
He married Evelyn Smith October 29, 2000. Edd and Evelyn are Florida “snow birds,” but currently reside the rest of the year here in Laurel County in the 3rd District.
I want to thank Edd Parsley for squeezing me into his busy schedule on such short notice and providing information for this column. Additional sources I consulted were -The Centennial Edition of The Sentinel-Echo, page C-15 and Vital Statistics accessed on Ancestry.com.
