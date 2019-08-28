Last week I told you that I would have to use court records or newspapers from other counties to get information about the trial of Robert Boyd, Jr. for the murder of James Sparks. I knew I would have to go to Frankfort to view the Circuit Court records of the trial but I did not have time for that trip. However, I expected to find information at the Laurel County Public Library using their microfilmed copies of the Circuit Court Order books. They tell the names of the jurors, the verdict and the punishment if found guilty. I expected to find the date of the trial and verdict there. Unfortunately the criminal circuit orders available at the library are from November 1931 through April 1985. So I went to the Circuit Court Clerk’s office to look at their index book to find the date of the trial for a newspaper search. Unfortunately that index book is also in Frankfort. According to the clerk’s office it is stored at the State Archives on Coffee Tree Road.
Then I went to the County Court Clerk’s office to see if I could possibly find a clue in their Court Order books. Thankfully, they are still here in the county. I did not find what I wanted but I discovered that Robert Boyd Jr. had been appointed executor of the estate of Robert Boyd Sr. in 1907. I did not write any of that information down because I did not realize until later that it was probably relevant to the case.
Since I expected a high profile trial like Boyd’s would have been reported in neighboring counties I went to the Laurel County History Museum and Genealogy Center located at Heritage Hills to look at the microfilmed 1908 issues of the Mount Vernon Signal. Fortunately I did not need to look at the microfilm because Danna Estridge spent over an hour searching Newspapers.com for information concerning the case. She hit pay dirt and I want to thank her for taking the time to search for me. Danna found several articles from newspapers across Kentucky concerning the murder and trial. I assume the stories were shared through the Associated Press which was established in the mid 1800s. After reading some of those articles I inferred that the murder may have had something to do with another case connected to the settlement of the estate of Robert Boyd Sr. This is my opinion and I may be wrong. I will share some of the information in the next few weeks and you can develop your own conclusion.
Before I share those stories I want to give you some background on the Boyds. Robert Boyd Sr. was the uncle of Robert Jr. Today Senior/Junior almost always refers to a father/son relationship. In that time period the terms were used to help others identify two people with the same name; the older person was the senior. Usually they were relatives but not necessarily father and son as in this case. I knew that, yet I still believed Robert Jr. was the son of Robert Sr. until I read he was appointed executor of his uncle’s estate in those newspaper accounts.
Robert Boyd Senior is buried in the Craft Cemetery located on the Sue Bennett campus. According to our London Cemetery Book he was born December 11, 1833, and died November 16, 1906. He was reared in Whitley County. He moved to London between 1860 and 1870. He was still in Whitley County when he registered for the Civil War draft. When I looked at family trees on Ancestry.com I noticed four of his siblings died in the 1860’s. My guess is that he moved here after the war ended. We have a copy of a deed which shows he had bought London lots 31 and 32 in 1869 and sold these lots to the Fiscal Court in 1903. On the 1880 census report he is found living with his nephew Joseph Craft who was a lawyer. However, I did not see a sister listed as being married to a Craft on Ancestry.
Robert was an attorney, State Senator, Circuit Court Judge, prominent land owner and a shred businessman. He was listed as a lawyer on his draft registration and several census reports. The August 16, 1867, issue of the Louisville Courier says he was recently elected State Senator for the district composed of Knox, Laurel, Rockcastle and Whitley. I am not sure how long he served. Throughout the 1880’s Mountain Echo articles refer to him as Judge. I know he was not a county judge so I assume he was a Circuit Judge. The Laurel County Deed Index shows several deed transactions for Robert Boyd during the late 1800’s. I noticed one land transaction between Boyd and Rachel Sparks, the wife of James. Newspaper accounts mention his buying or selling lots in London. According to our London Cemetery book he donated land for Sue Bennett College. On page 243 in his History of Laurel County Dr. Clark said, “Robert Boyd, Vincent Boreing, and W. B. Catchings in time won enormously profitable contracts all over the Trans-Mississippi West.” An April 2, 1874, issue of the Mountain Echo mentioned that he and G. W. Farris opened a hotel at the Grover House.
At his death Robert Boyd’s estate was valued close to a quarter of a million. Apparently he never married BUT he did have a child according to newspaper accounts named Mrs. Lillie Hobbs who sued the estate to contest the will. Guess the name of her attorney. JAMES SPARKS. I suspect some of the public abuse Robert Boyd, Junior allegedly suffered from James Sparks could be attributed to this suit which was ongoing when Sparks was killed. Almost exactly a year after the death of Sparks, who died November 18, 1907, Mrs. Hobbs would have the case settled. Newspaper accounts of that settlement and Boyd’s acquittal conclude this article, but I will have more next week.
The Interior Journal of Stanford Kentucky
November 20, 1908
“Mrs. Lillie Hobbs, an undisputed, but illegitimate, daughter of the late Judge Robert Boyd, who was a wealthy man of London, received $5,000 in full settlement of her suit of $30,000 against Robert Boyd Jr., as executor of the will of Judge Boyd, his uncle.”
The Interior Journal of Stanford Kentucky
March 6, 1908
“Robert Boyd was acquitted at London on the charge of killing James Sparks. The case went to the jury at 8:35 Tuesday morning and a verdict was rendered 1 o’clock. Boyd killed Sparks in the Circuit Clerk’s office during the last September term of court. [It was the November term.] The shooting ended a dispute over certain commissions amounting to $5 or $6. Sparks had previously publicly abused and cursed Boyd and threatened him.”
