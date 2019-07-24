James Sparks has been such an interesting character that I decided to print more of the newspaper excerpts about him. These are quotes from the Excerpts except for the information within the brackets. Those are my comments.
September 12, 1884 – Nannie Sparks a little daughter of Mr. James Sparks of this place has been quite ill with fever for several days. [According to the 1900 census report James’s wife Rachel had given birth to 5 children but only one was still living at that time. Nannie is that child. She was born in October 1874 according to that report. She was listed as Mary A. Sparks on the 1880 census report. I have no information about the other four children.]
March 19, 1886 – Died: At his residence six miles south of London last Saturday evening of dropsy, combined with general debility, Mr. James Sparks, Sen. Mr. Sparks was born March 10, 1802 and was consequently just turning into his eighty fifth year. [This is the grandfather of James.]
August 13, 1886 – James Sparks has sold his property to Marion Walker.
September 24, 1886 – James Sparks and W. S. Hodge were brought before Judge Boreing, last Saturday, charged with robbing James Cobb, of this county. The charge of robbery was not sustained, but Sparks was held in a bond of two hundred dollars for assault, and Hodge for a breach of peace, in a bond of one hundred dollars. Both gave bond and were released.
December 14, 1888 – Mr. James Sparks, for some time a citizen of Corbin, is now a citizen of London and occupies rooms over James Catching’s store near the depot.
May 31, 1889 – James Sparks has been appointed postmaster at Lily, vice Wm. C. Graves, removed. [According to the USPS website he was appointed postmaster at Lily on May 28, 1889. Presumably he kept the position until April 21, 1893, when James H. Lee was appointed. William C. Graves had been appointed May 4, 1886.]
May 9, 1890 – DIED at the residence of his mother, three miles south of London, Wednesday night of Typhoid fever, Jesse Sparks, son of Mrs. James Sparks. [This is Hiley Moore Sparks who was married to his Uncle James.]
September 12, 1890 – Miss Nannie Sparks, daughter of James Sparks, of Lily, and Columbus L. Troutman were married at the Lovelace House by Squire B. R. Baker on Saturday the last day of the Fair.
[There were no excerpts concerning James Sparks for the years 1891-1895. He may have been mentioned in the newspapers during that time but Mrs. Sutton may not have extracted it for the Excerpts books. We do learn that he is practicing law in 1896.]
April 17, 1896 – Messrs. Matt Steele and James Spark had a little fisticuff in the latter’s office yesterday morning. The boys had better subscribe for the ECHO, so they will have something better to engage their leisure hours next time.
[The story of this altercation was also printed in another publication called the “Interior Journal.” Mr. Steele was outraged at the wording so he brought the article to the editor of the Mountain Echo who reprinted it with Mr. Steele’s rebuttal.]
May 1, 1896 – FALSE AND OUT OF WHOLE CLOTH
Matt Steele, who was gloriously sanctified during the recent meeting of the sanctifications and was known in London as “Big Angel,” had a little skirmish with lawyer Jas. Sparks, in the office of the latter. There would have been a bad time had it not been for the two “referees,” Mr. R. M. Jackson and Mr. H. C. Eversole, interfering. The “Big Angel” would have “done up his sinner” from the appearance of the “sinner’s” face. Mr. Jackson says the “Big Angel” claimed that he was fighting with the power of the Holy Ghost. Such language is blasphemy and ought to be condemned by all Christians.
London Correspondent of Interior Journal
There is not one word of truth in the whole of the above. I was not sanctified at the recent meeting. Never was and never claimed to be. Mr. Jackson informs me that the remark attributed to him is false, that he never told anyone that I used any such language as is attributed to me. I admit that such language is blasphemy, and no one could have written it except the worst kind of a sinner himself, or a member of that church which hunts for the Holy Ghost under the pulpit and pews. I presented the above article to Mr. Jackson and he says every word is false and God help the author.
MATT STEELE
July 2, 1897 – Mr. James Sparks is in Williamsburg attending the Curry trial, in which he is one of the leading counsel for the defense. [Additional information about this trial was mentioned in this paper. The Curry family had hired four other attorneys in addition to Sparks.]
August 27, 1897 – Judge Brown, W. R. Ramsey and James Sparks were in Williamsburg Monday as Attorneys in the Curry case. [Mr. Ramsey must be an additional attorney hired since he was not listed as attorney in the July article.]
November 5, 1897 – Mr. James Sparks, was in Louisville Monday, on legal business.
November 19, 1897 – Mr. Jas. Sparks has been quite ill during the week, but is out again.
August 19, 1898 – MARRIED – Saturday night, at the home of Attorney James Sparks, in London, Mr. Charles Price and Miss Sarah Holt. Judge Stanberry officiating. They have the best wishes of many friends.
August 19, 1898 – WYAN SOCIAL – This world divides the honors between things spiritual and physical, and Wyan Sunday school leads in both of these good emoluments. Last Saturday night, by invitation, several bus loads, buggy loads, and hay wagon loads, hied themselves thither, and enjoyed the hospitality that abounded. The exercises were opened by Hon. Vincent Boreing, in one of his timely speeches, and Hon. James Sparks was the manager and auctioneer. Miss Julia Williams was unanimously chosen the prettiest lady, by the representation of over $21, while Mr. Charles Randall was embalmed the ugliest man, by nearly $19. May both enjoy their laurels throughout futurity.
I will continue the James Sparks Saga next week.
Excerpts from the Mountain Echo
The Mountain Echo newspaper was first published in Barbourville in September 1873 and moved to London in June 1875. In the mid 1900’s the existing newspapers were microfilmed for preservation. Unfortunately some newspapers had been lost by the time the newspapers were microfilmed. The entire year of 1906 is missing. Reading the microfilmed copies is tedious. Realizing the newspapers had a wealth of information for historical and genealogical research, Geri Sutton began transcribing some excerpts from the papers in the late 1980’s. The Historical Society published the first book Geri transcribed in 1989. It was entitled Excerpts from The Mountain Echo 1873-1887. Jan Sparkman and Daniel Hopper indexed the book. That book was such a success that Geri continued to transcribe books until her death. At one point she realized she had omitted a lot of valuable information from the years 1873-1887, so she went back to the microfilm and extracted a lot more information for those years which were printed in appended versions we refer to as supplemental. The information in that first book was not included in the supplemental versions.
