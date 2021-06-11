Today’s column is the obituary for John Madison “Matt” Pittman who died February 13, 1931. I shared information about his wife last week since I suspected some of the Pitmans currently living in Laurel County may have descended from this family instead of the settlers Richard and his brother Ambrose. However, John and Malinda’s sons appear to have lived out of the county. Their son William H. and his son are buried beside John and Malinda at A. R. Dyche. The obituary was printed in The Sentinel-Echo.
Rev. Pittman Succumbs
“Rev. John M. Pittman, age 87 years, two months and twenty-two days, who has been confined to his home in East Bernstadt for several weeks with heart trouble, passed to his eternal reward last Friday, surrounded by his faithful wife and loving children who had been summoned to his bedside.
“Mr. Pittman was born in Harlan county, Ky., Nov. 22, 1843, and at the age of 21 years enlisted in the cause of his country in the Civil War, serving eighteen months and sixteen days. “He was married to Miss Malinda Hoskins Dec. 11, 1867, and this union was blessed with twelve children, four of whom Margaret Pittman, Carter Pittman, Joe Pittman and George Pittman preceded him in death. The surviving children are Mr. E. S. Pittman, Pineville Ky.; Mr. W. H. Pittman, Maysville, Ky.; Mrs. Pollie Miracle, Pineville; Mrs. Cynthia Wilder, Lily; Mrs. Ellen Cupp, London; Mrs. Telitha Hoskins, Lily; Mrs. Lizzie Catching, London, Rt. 1, and Mrs. Lydia Jones, Berea. He is also survived by 80 grandchildren, 111 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild living into the fifth generation.
“Mr. Pittman lived in Pineville until 28 years ago he moved to Laurel county, near Lily, and later to East Bernstadt, spending the remainder of his life here. He began preaching in 1876 when 33 years old, and taught the doctrine of the Baptist church until ill health compelled him to cease active work, but he preached his Lord until with his parting breath he spoke to his companion and all his children who surrounded him, “Farewell, farewell, children, the change is good for me.’ He never ceased to talk about the Bible, carefully explaining his knowledge of that Book placing his hope and faith in God, a faithful and loyal servant for his Master until death. Funeral services were conducted at the home Sunday afternoon Feb. 15, burial being in the Pine Grove Cemetery in London.”
