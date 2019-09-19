Last month I told you we do not have the 1908 Sentinel newspaper on microfilm. To get more information concerning the trial of Robert Boyd for the murder of James Sparks I have had to look at newspapers from other counties. The following three selections concern appointing a special judge and choosing the jury for the trial. In 1907 The Sentinel was only printed on Thursday. Since the information on the last two articles came on Saturdays it may have been relayed through the telegraph. Some of the people involved in the trial are noteworthy in Kentucky history.
Attorney James Dixon Black was a Knox County native. According to The Kentucky Encyclopedia, “In 1912 he became the state’s first assistant attorney general, and in 1915 he won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor…. They won, and when Gov. A. O. Stanley resigned in 1919 to take a seat in the U.S. Senate, Black became governor for the last seven months of the term.” (page 83)
Augustus E. Wilson, a Republican, was the governor of Kentucky in 1908. William Hopkinson Cox was the Lieutenant Governor. I do not know why Wilson was unavailable. He may have been occupied with the Black Patch Wars.
John W. Tuttle (1837-1927) kept a diary during the years 1860-1867.The diary is stored at The Kentucky Historical Society and has interesting descriptions of life during this period. He served in the Civil War and saw action at Perryville and Chattanooga.
**********
The Twice-A-Week Messenger (Owensboro, KY)
February 15, 1908, Saturday
SPECIAL JUDGE TO TRY BOYD CASE
Frankfort, Ky., – Feb. 13. – Acting Governor Cox has appointed John W. Tuttle, of Montecello [sic], as special judge of the Laurel county circuit court to try the case of the commonwealth against Robert Boyd, charged with murder. Boyd shot and killed James Sparks in the courthouse at London several weeks ago.
**********
The Owensboro Messenger (Owensboro, KY)
February 16, 1908, Sunday
FIERCE LEGAL BATTLE
To Be Waged in Murder Case Against Attorney Boyd
London, Ky., Feb. 15. – When the case of Attorney Robert Boyd, charged with the murder of James Sparks several weeks ago, was called by special Judge John W. Tuttle today both sides announced ready and after a consultation between the counsel it was agreed to have the jury wheel filled by three special commissioners and the work of selecting the jury will begin Monday morning.
The friends of Boyd have rallied to his support while the relatives of the dead man are just as active and the case will be one of the hardest fought legal battles ever waged in Laurel county.
**********
The Courier-Journal (Louisville, KY)
February 23, 1908, Sunday
JURY TO TRY ROBERT BOYD FINALLY OBTAINED
Six Days Spent in Filling Box and Taking of Evidence Not Yet Begun
London, Ky., Feb. 22, - [Special] – Six days after both sides had announced ready in the trial of Robert Boyd for the killing of James Sparks, a jury was secured late this afternoon acceptable to both sides. Attorney James D. Black waived arraignment for the defendant and entered a plea of not guilty. The jury was sworn and placed in charge of Ellsor [sic] D. R. Brock. Nearly all the State’s witnesses answered to the rollcall. The principal witnesses are those who were present in the Circuit Clerk’s office when Sparks was shot last September. [Note he was shot November 18th.] The eyewitnesses to the shooting were Circuit Clerk George Smith, his deputy Logan Ewell, Tilford Sparks, who is a cousin of Sparks, and John C. McKee, a planning-mill man. It has been reported that another person was present and saw the shooting, but he was not mentioned by the other witnesses at the examining trial. His identity was not disclosed by the call of the witnesses for the prosecution. Judge Tuttle adjourned court until Monday, when the defense will call their witnesses and the hearing of testimony will begin. One of the jurymen is said to be a brother-in-law and another is a nephew of the leading lawyer for the defense, but both are known to be conscientious, law abiding citizens, and no importance is attached to the matter of their relationship to the attorney.
**********
The last article mentions Ellsor D. R. Brock. Not only have I never heard the word Ellsor, but also I was unable to find a definition of it. I assume it was a mistake. Perhaps the word should have been Elder. If you can shed any light on this please let me know. E-mail is the best way to contact me.
