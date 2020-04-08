Although I am not finished with the series on the Laurel County Jails, I am interrupting it to do a series on the Influenza Pandemic from 1918-1920 which is often referred to as the Spanish Flu. The October 10, 1918, issue of The London Sentinel, our local newspaper, reported “Radical Steps to Stop Influenza… to prevent before the necessity comes to cure.” Sadly, they did not begin soon enough and there was no cure. On the same date those steps were printed in the paper one year old Emma Bond died from influenza and many more deaths would follow. Hopefully in 2020 we have begun social distancing and other measures in time to avoid the fatalities we suffered one hundred years ago. (Note - Emma may not have been the first person in Laurel County to die in the pandemic. I still have a lot of research to do.)
In 1918 World War 1 was coming to an end and the movement of troops probably caused rapid spreading across the world. Two years ago when I was working on the tributes to Laurel County’s World War 1 soldiers I was surprised that I saw few reports about the flu in The London Sentinel. I have since read that flu news in areas where our troops were located was censored. The United States did not have troops in Spain so the public was better informed about the influenza in Spain and thus the moniker “Spanish Flu.” The articles I have read about this pandemic say it did not begin in Spain but they do not agree on the place of origin. I do not recall the sources but I have read that it began here in the United Sates at a pig farm in Kansas and I recall China being another place of origin. Regardless of its where it began it definitely wreaked havoc and death here in Laurel County and across the world.
I am currently skimming through the 1918 Sentinels and looking at Laurel County death certificates on Ancestry. Both of those indicate that the influenza hit Laurel County hard in October 1918. I know it was still raging in November and December. A fellow researcher told me it abated for awhile but then reared its ugly head again through 1920. I don’t believe I will have time to research 1919 and 1920 so I plan on focusing on October 1918 in this series. I did not notice influenza being mentioned until the October 10th issue. I have transcribed two articles from that issue for this column. Some of this is déjà vu for us. I do not quite understand some of the rules for influenza. I transcribed them exactly as they were written. Step 5 was omitted in the original but when one reads step 6 it appears to be two separate steps.
*******************
The London Sentinel, October 10, 1918, front page
Radical Steps to Stop Influenza
Schools, Churches, Theatres and Other Gatherings Stopped Till Epidemic is Over
Becoming duly alarmed at the fast spreading of the Spanish Influenza, that has caused so much sickness and so many deaths among our soldiers, the State Board of Health, has made drastic rulings to prevent this disease getting hold on the civil population of the State, and to aid the army to fight it.
All churches, schools, theatres and all places of public gatherings, are ordered closed, and all are asked to avoid social gatherings and crowds in general.
It is asked that all unnecessary travel be eliminated, and full ventilation in trains, stores and home are asked. Bargain sales in department stores are also prohibited.
Accordingly the Sue Bennett Memorial school, The London City School and all the public schools of the county are ordered closed. The revival that had such a splendid beginning at the Baptist church was closed immediately upon the receipt of the notice.
There is no cause for great alarm, especially among the civil population, as the death rate is very low compared with the number afflicted and the disease does not spread rapidly except where large numbers are gathered together, but the authorities have wisely decided to prevent before the necessity comes to cure.
***************************
The London Sentinel, October 10, 1918, front page
Rules for Influenza
The following precautionary rules for the avoidance and lessening of the intensity of the epidemic of influenza have been prepared by Dr. Wm. F. Lincoln advisor of the Lake Division American Red Cross, for distribution throughout the entire Lake Division territory, consisting of the states of Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. Here are the rules:
1. All colds however slight should be treated as possible attacks of influenza. Patients affected by colds should stay at home and sterilize discharge from nose and throat.
2. Avoid feeling or spreading of the disease
3. Avoid crowds.
4. Regulate bodily functions and keep them so
6. Avoid the breath or expelled secretions from people suffering from colds.
Wash out the nose and throat two or three times daily by a nasal spray or douche and by gargle with a “normal salt solution” (1/2 teaspoonful of salt to one glass (8 ounces) clean water.)
7. All those in attendance on patients with influenza should wear masks.
8. Clothing should be warm and dry. Food simple and easily digested. Drink water freely.
************************
Due to COVID-19 the Laurel County Historical Society library will be closed until the guidelines of “Healthy at Home” are lifted. We will notify you when we reopen to the public. You may contact us by calling 606-864-0607 and leaving a message or by e-mailing us at lchistsoc@windstream.net (The first character is a lower case L as in Laurel.)
