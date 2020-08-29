Since the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment being adopted as part of the United States Constitution was August 26, I wanted to write about how women in Laurel County reacted to their “Right to Vote.” The only source to which I have access is The Sentinel-Echo. Unfortunately I was unable to find much about this subject but I will share what I discovered.
I had always thought women were unable to vote in this country until this amendment was passed but I was wrong. Some women in Kentucky had been given a limited right to vote in 1838. Kentucky may have been the first state to pass a statewide law which granted voting rights to women. This law gave women who paid taxes and were the head of household in rural districts the right to vote in common school elections. Since Laurel County was rural the women here who met the criteria could have been voting for eighty years before the 19th amendment went into effect. I do not know if this law was still in effect in 1920 but I suspect it may have been. In 1894 the state extended the rights to women in 2nd class cities but then rescinded that law in 1902. The law re-extended the right to vote to those women in 1912 with the added criterion of passing a literacy test.
For years Kentucky had been progressive in advocating suffrage for women voters. Mary and Laura Clay, daughters of abolitionist Cassius M. Clay, played a big role in this. They were involved in both of the national suffrage groups: National Woman Suffrage Association (NWSA) and the American Woman Suffrage Association (AWSA). I did not see either of those groups mentioned here in Laurel County. The only women’s organization I saw publicized here was the Women’s Christian Temperance Movement which was concerned about prohibition. The local members mentioned in that group were Mrs. Thomas Dennison, Mrs. Addie L. Webster, Mrs. E. G. Eversole and Mrs. D. C. Edwards.
Interestingly enough the only two things mentioned in The Sentinel-Echo on the Laurel County ballot in November 1920 were the election of the President and Vice President of the United States and the local school board. Warren Harding was elected as President. He received 4240 votes. The Democrat James M. Cox received 1608 votes. The headline for the Thursday, November 4, 1920, Sentinel was “Harding and Coolidge ELECTED IN BIG LANDSLIDE. The Laurel County Board of Education members elected were W. A. Storm, Harve Mitchell, Jack Brock, John O. Harrison, and Dr. J. G. Owsley.
Since I did not find much about suffrage here in the county in the August and November newspapers I decided to skim through the newspapers at the time Kentucky ratified the 19th amendment. That happened on January 6, 1920. The front page of the issue printed that day said, “The amendment to the federal constitution, extending political rights to women, was ratified by the Kentucky General Assembly this afternoon.” The House passed it 71 to 25. The Senate passed it 30 to 8.
As I was finishing this article I found that the Kentucky legislature also passed a measure allowing women to vote in presidential elections on March 29, 1920. I did not have time to look at those newspapers. I had hoped to find more about how the people here in Laurel County felt about the Suffrage Movement and the 19th amendment but this is all I found.
