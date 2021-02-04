The Laurel County Judges and their terms of office were:
1852-1858 Levi Jackson (two terms)
1st Term - June, 1852-1st Monday in August, 1854
2nd Term – August, 1854 – August, 1858
1858-1862 Napoleon B. Jones
1862-1866 Thomas Jefferson Canifax
1866-1870 William Titus Moren
1870-1874 Levi Jackson
1874-1878 James I. Weaver
1878-1882 William Leroy Brown
1882-1886 William Reid Jones
1886-1890 Vincent Boreing
1890-1894 Moses Mackifee Barnett (Aug. 1890- 1st Monday in January, 1895)
1895-1897 William Leroy Brown
1898-1901 N. J. Stansberry (resigned 12-3-1901)
1901 William Lee Bruner, acting (appointed 12-20-1901)
1902-1905 Benjamin G. Reams
1906-1909 Preston R. Pennington
1910-1913 Greenberry Angel
1914-1917 William L. Brown (died in office)
1917? Roy Brown, son of W.L., served as pro tem while his father was ill
1917 Alexander Hamilton Chadwell (D), appointed after W. L. Brown died
1918-1921 Charles Robert Luker
1922-1925 Preston R. Pennington (died in office on May 3, 1925)
1925 William Allen Pennington
1926-1933 John D. Gross Sr.
1934-1937 David Bristo Johnson
1938-1941 John D. Gross Sr.
1942-1945 Boyd Lee Boggs
1946-1949 Joseph Smith Fouts
1950-1953 John D. Gross Sr.
1954-1957 Boyd Lee Boggs
1958-1961 Caleb McFadden
1962-1965 Boyd Boggs
1966-1973 John D. Gross Jr.
1974-1977 Ledford Karr
The Laurel County Kentucky Judge Executives and their terms of office:
1978-1982 Ledford Karr
1982-1990 Johnny Lewis
1990-1994 Ledford Karr
1995-1998 Dennis Karr
1999-2002 Jimmy Williams
2003-2010 Lawrence Kuhl
2011 - present David Westerfield
