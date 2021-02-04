Beets

The Laurel County Judges and their terms of office were:

1852-1858 Levi Jackson (two terms)

1st Term - June, 1852-1st Monday in August, 1854

2nd Term – August, 1854 – August, 1858

1858-1862 Napoleon B. Jones

1862-1866 Thomas Jefferson Canifax

1866-1870 William Titus Moren

1870-1874 Levi Jackson

1874-1878 James I. Weaver

1878-1882 William Leroy Brown

1882-1886 William Reid Jones

1886-1890 Vincent Boreing

1890-1894 Moses Mackifee Barnett (Aug. 1890- 1st Monday in January, 1895)

1895-1897 William Leroy Brown

1898-1901 N. J. Stansberry (resigned 12-3-1901)

1901 William Lee Bruner, acting (appointed 12-20-1901)

1902-1905 Benjamin G. Reams

1906-1909 Preston R. Pennington

1910-1913 Greenberry Angel

1914-1917 William L. Brown (died in office)

1917? Roy Brown, son of W.L., served as pro tem while his father was ill

1917 Alexander Hamilton Chadwell (D), appointed after W. L. Brown died

1918-1921 Charles Robert Luker

1922-1925 Preston R. Pennington (died in office on May 3, 1925)

1925 William Allen Pennington

1926-1933 John D. Gross Sr.

1934-1937 David Bristo Johnson

1938-1941 John D. Gross Sr.

1942-1945 Boyd Lee Boggs

1946-1949 Joseph Smith Fouts

1950-1953 John D. Gross Sr.

1954-1957 Boyd Lee Boggs

1958-1961 Caleb McFadden

1962-1965 Boyd Boggs

1966-1973 John D. Gross Jr.

1974-1977 Ledford Karr

The Laurel County Kentucky Judge Executives and their terms of office:

1978-1982 Ledford Karr

1982-1990 Johnny Lewis

1990-1994 Ledford Karr

1995-1998 Dennis Karr

1999-2002 Jimmy Williams

2003-2010 Lawrence Kuhl

2011 - present David Westerfield

If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call and leave a message or contact us through e-mail. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.

