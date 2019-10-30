All of the information I have obtained on the early jails of this county have come from two sources – The Mountain Echo newspaper and the Laurel County Court Order Books. Both Russell Dyche and Dr. Thomas Clark write about these jails in their histories of Laurel County.
However, they also used these two sources for their information. The Mountain Echo was established in 1873 so we did not have a local paper before that time period. I have not had time to read all six of the Court Order books which cover the 50 years between 1827 and 1873 when the second jail was built. There is a possibility another jail was used during this time period. Since I am not aware of one I am calling this the second jail.
The quotes from the newspaper are taken from Geri Sutton’s excerpted transcripts of the microfilmed paper. The following quote leads me to believe the previous jail was replaced for security reasons. September 11, 1874 – “LONDON is improving in the way of buildings. The jail is just finished, and it is a most substantial building. It is well arranged, both for the safe keeping of prisoners and for family conveniences. After a careful inspection, we are satisfied that it is the best jail in the mountains, and we believe, with it, no more men will be taken from jail and hung out with Judge and Jury in Laurel county.”
In July 1873 T.J. Cornelison, contractor to build a jail for the county, filed his bond and obligations as such according to Court Order Book F, page 307. At that same meeting Levi Jackson, Judge of the Laurel County Court, appointed a committee “whose duty it shall be to superintend the building of the Jail of Laurel County.” (page 311) The Mountain Echo issue dated October 17, 1873, printed this news from London dated October 10, 1873. "The building of our county Jail is fast progressing, and will probably be finished next year."
Over the next year Court Order Book F contained various orders for payments concerning the jail. In some cases payment was made by the Building Committee and in other cases the Sheriff was ordered to make the payment. Some of the people paid were Jacob Hackney, David Johnson, Jesse McFadden, E. K. Wyatt, John Wyatt and W. A. Wyatt. At a Special September Term in 1874 the Laurel County Building Committee was directed pay Coldwell & McKee $151.77 and pay Boyd and Smith $23 as the last payment for the jail. (page 390) At the same meeting the judge ordered the Sheriff to “pay T. J. Cornelison $25 out of money on last settlement for which he shall have credit this June 30, 1874.” (page 391) The regular October term held on the 30th listed the following payments - T. J. Cornelison paid $100 for additional for jail.; W. T. Moren, Commissioner, paid $30 for services in building Jail; Jacob Hackney paid 95.95 for services as Jailer. Unfortunately, this jail would be destroyed within ten years.
The Mountain Echo
May 4, 1883
OUR COUNTY JAIL IN ASHES
The Prisoners Secured, and the Jailer Without a Home
The Fire the Work of the Inmates
“Just at 12 o’clock last Tuesday night, the entire population of our town were almost startled out of their senses by the fire alarm bells ringing and cry of “Fire!” resounding from, one end of our streets to the other, and were further more startled on arising in a light almost equal, if not surpassing in brilliancy the noonday sun, and seeing the entire jail building enveloped in one solid sheet of flames, rolling many feet in the air carrying in its train great destruction of property and desolation to the occupants. Just at midnight, Jailer J. R. Hardin was awakened by the prisoners in the cell screaming “Fire!” when he arose and was informed the fire was on the outside. Being informed of this Mr. Hardin went to the rear of the cell and discovered the fire had broken out at a place where former inmates had made a hole and effected an escape, but which had been securely plugged and iron bars securely fastened on the outside to more securely hold the plug, which, in fact, made it much more difficult to effect an escape at than any other place.”
