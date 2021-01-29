In the 1870s trustees were elected in April. I do not know when their one year term began. Since the fiscal year often ends June 30th, perhaps they were sworn in near that date.
In 1884 the city went under a new charter and the elections were moved to November with the term presumably beginning in January. The names of the trustees for 1876, 1881, 1882 and 1894-1917 were not mentioned in Dyche’s History or the Mountain Echo Excerpts. I have not checked the actual newspapers yet.
The ones listed for 1918 may have been council members. The ones mentioned in 1922 were trustees until May and then they transitioned to Council members with the exception of P. P. Edwards who became mayor.
By the November 1923 election, London was labeled a 5th class city and continued to have a Mayor and a six member City Council.
However, on January 24, 1926, only five men were sworn in. I assume they had reverted back to having a Board of Trustees instead of a City Council but I am not certain if that is correct or why it happened.
Several years ago I skimmed through the actual council minutes for this time period and made notes. I now realize I need to go back and read the 1925-29 minutes word by word and hopefully unravel this.
Last week I listed these men as City Council members for 1926-27: Dr. J. W. Crook, J. Creed Russell, Henry Sherman, P. P. Edwards, and Dan. B. House. Since there is a possibility they may have served on the Board of Trustees instead of the City Council, I am also placing them on the following list of Trustees. I do not know the names of any of the Trustee members before 1874. I can probably find some names by reviewing county deed and court order books but most of them will probably remain a mystery.
Boreing, Vincent 1882, 1885-86
Brown, Cortez 1882
Brown, Dan 1902
Brown, W. H., 1884
Brown, W. L. 1880, 1891-92
Canifax, Thomas Jefferson ?1883 1884
Carrier, John H. 1874-75
Cook, Charles A. 1922
Crook, Dr. J. W. 1926-27
Dees, James 1882, 1885
Dyche, A. R. 1883-86, 1892-93, 1898, 1918
Edwards, P. P.
Edwards, P. P. 1922, 1926-27
Evans, P. B. 1922
Faris, J. H. 1874-75
Forbus, Hugh 1879
Ford, R. C. 1891-93
Hackney, E. H., 1884, 1898, 1902
Hackney, Jacob 1874-75, 1878, 1893
Hackney, W. R. 1918
Hardin, J. R. 1879
Harkelroad, John H. 1922
Hazelwood, H. C. 1918
House, Dan. B. 1926-7
Hugi, Fred ?1902
Jackson, J. C. 1885-86
Jackson, Jarvis1877, 1883, 1886, 1891-93
Jackson, W. S. 1885-86
Jones, C. W. 1879 -1880, 1884
Litton, H. G. 1877-78
McGee, J. W. 1891
McKee, J. C. 1874 -1875, 1880
McLemore, S. 1918
Moren, J. W. ?1902
Moses, C. H. 1883
Ramsey, W. R. 1882
Robinson, J. N. 1880
Russell, J. Creed 1926-27
Sherman, Henry 1926-27
Smith, E. W. /W. E. 1874-75
Smith, J. D. 1880
Sutton, Harvey 1877
Thompson, W. H. 1877-1879
Williams, J. T. 1877, 1879, 1891-93, 1902
Woodward, D. C. 1918
Young, J. M. 1902, 1922
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 through e-mail at HYPERLINK "mailto:laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com" laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call and leave a message or contact us through e-mail. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.