Plans for the town of London were developed in March 1826. According to the City of London’s website “The City of London’s rights were granted in the Commonwealth of Kentucky in February 1836.” I assume at that point it had public officials appointed. Unfortunately all of the city records burned in a fire in November, 1910. Thus I have to use other sources to find details about those government leaders. Presumably the town was governed by a Board of Trustees until 1913. In 1912 London became a fourth class city and was able to elect a mayor and city council. There was controversy over the town’s class during the next 10 years. On May 5, 1922, London became a 5th class city due to annexation so a mayor and city council were chosen. Although this list of city council members is incomplete there should be records available to make a complete list. I do not have information on 1992-2009 but that should be easily obtained once the COVID threat abates. Most of this information was obtained in either Dyche’s History of Laurel County or newspaper articles.
Azbill, William R.3 ?November 1974- December 1977, 1984-85, 2005-06
Baldwin, George 1966-69?
Barnett, Sam C. 1914-15
Barton, Clyde ?1958-59
Baxter, Sandy 1980-81
Begley, B. B. 1930-33, 1936-39
Benge, Sharon ?2005-06, 2009-12
Berry, Steve 2019-2020
Boone, C. W. “Cap” 1962
Bowling, Harry 1970-73
Brown, Daniel F. 1932-33
Brown, H. W. 1914-15
Bruner, John L. 2005-06
Bullock, Charles 1982-83
Carmack, Daniel 2019-21
Carrier, John H. 1924-25
Cook, Charles 1922-23
Cottongim, James 1946-47
Cox, Barbara 1907-08
Crawford, James B. 1948-53
Crittenden, W. H. 1966-77
Cromer, Reed ?1966-67
Crook, Dr. J. W. 1926-31
Cupp, Martin 1976-May 11, 1978
DeMarcus, Harold 1940-47
Dezarn, Bill 1980-91; 2005-10
Dyche, Henry 1940-41
Dyche, R. W. 3rd ?1977
Dyche, Robert Wesley 1914-15
Edwards, Don 1940-41
Edwards, P. P. 1924-27; 1934-39
Ensslin, Paul 1952-59
Evans, P. B. 1922-23
Eversole, L. R. 1924-25, 1928-39
Farris, Walter 1940-45
Fields, Hubert 1954-59
Gaines, George W. Jr. 1954-59
Greene, Kelly Smith 2015-16, 2021
Greer, Willie 1958-59, 1962-69, 1974-75
Gross, John D. Jr. 1948-55
Handy, Jason 2007 – 2012?
Harkelroad, John 1922-23
Harris, Raymond 1982-83
Harville, Luther 1960-61
Hays, Jim 2013-14
Hazelwood, Henry C. 1922-25
Herron, Otis 1948-49
Herzig, Oscar 1930-39
Horsefield, Ishmael April-July 1960
Houchens, Harry Jr. 1978-79
House, D. B. 1926-29
House, Herman A. Jan. 4, 1960-July 21, 1960
House, Matt 1940-47
Houston, Dallas ?1986-87
Howard, Bill ?1966-69
Jervis, Kip 2021
Jody, Ted 1960-61
Jones, Frank S. 1942-47
Jones, Howard M. 1960-65
Little, B. L. 1942-47
Little, Mrs. Calvert “Mayme” ?1966-67
Luker, C. R. 1934-35
Maris, Frank 1914-15
Massey, Bobbie 1974-75
Massey, Bobby Jan. 1984-July 1985
McFadden, Caleb Jan. 1980
McFadden, Ed 1980-81
McIntosh, Woodrow ?1962-65
McKee, J. C 1914-15, 1928-29
Mills, Elmo 1962-65
Miracle, James “J. C.” July 1985-Dec. 1989
Mooney, Rowland 1970-73
Moore, Rowland Aug. 1968, May-Nov. 1974
Noe, John 1974-75
Parman, Bobby Joe 2011-2021
Parman, Walter M. 1954-59, 1962-65, 1972-73
Parsons, Sharon House Hibbitts 1978-91
Phelps, Danny ?2003-2021
Phelps, Gilmore 1952-59
Phelps, Valerie Bruner 1978-79, 1984-91
Pigg, A. L. 1922-23, 1930-31
Porter, Ernest 1942-47
Powers, A. L. 1948-51
Powers, C. Bryan 1978-79
Poynter, C. C. 1930-33
Rains, Linda S. 1990-91
Raymer, W. Fountain 1966-73
Reep, Wayne 1958-59
Robinson, Floyd 1960-61
Rudder, Troy 5 ?1986-91,
Russell, J. Creed 1924-27, 1930-39
Schott, David 1980-83
Sherman, Henry 1926-29
Singleton, Gervis 1970-71
Smith, Kenneth 1976-77
Sparks, Leslie 1960
Sparks, W. A. 1924-25
Storm, Don ?1978-79
Sutton, Ernest H. Jan. 1974-May 18, 1974
Sutton, George V. 1948-53
Terry, J. W. 1934-39
Turner, D. D. May 1977-1979
Tyree, Dr. Sam E. 1948-53, 1962-69, 1972-91
Vaughn, Melvin 1970-71
Vaughn, Nancy 2007-2016?
Walker, D. L. 1928-29
Weaver, Judson 2007 – 2021
Westerfield, Oscar Jan. 1976-May 1977
White, ____ Aug. 1960- Dec. 1961
White, Noah 2019-2020
Wilson, F. B. 1940-41
Young, J. M. 1914-15
If you can provide additional information or corrections, please contact me by calling me at 606-864-0607 through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call and leave a message or contact us through e-mail. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
