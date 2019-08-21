In last week’s column I ran A Logan Ewell story which concluded with the death of James Sparks. Here is the newspaper account of that event.
ROBERT BOYD KILLS JAMES SPARKS
The London Sentinel, November 21, 1907
James Sparks and Robert Boyd, Jr., two of London’s most prominent citizens in the court house Monday settled an old grudge which had been brewing for more than a year, and now Mr. Sparks’ corpse lies in his earthly grave pierced with four bullets from Mr. Boyd’s revolver. Mr. Boyd is locked behind the bars in the county jail and his loving young wife and innocent babe of one year are deprived of the presence and protective care of an affectionate husband and father.
An unusually large crowd was in town attending Circuit court, which has been in session for three weeks. The trouble was expected by no one, and when four shots rang out in quick succession there was a panic and hundreds of excited people quickly filled the hallway in the large courthouse. The Circuit Clerk’s office where the tragedy occurred, was soon full of people anxious to get a view of the noted lawyer who had met such a tragic death.
It was generally known that a bad feeling existed between the two men but no one thought of their differences resulting in such a frightful tragedy. Mr. Boyd, who was Master Commissioner of the Laurel Circuit Court, was in the Circuit Clerk’s office making a settlement in the suit of Tip Sparks against Jordan Smith. The deceased represented the plaintiff, who was his cousin. During the litigation, Mr. Boyd, as Master Commissioner had sold a tract of land and Mr. Sparks openly accused him of discriminating against his client and finally succeeded in having the sale set aside. Another sale was made and the feeling between the two men grew more bitter and on two or more occasions, Sparks is said to have abused Boyd and threatened him with violence. During the course of the settlement and distribution of funds in his hands by Boyd, Sparks walked in and began to criticize Boyd’s actions in the case and said that he had done wrong in the matter and was not entitled to certain fees which Boyd was claiming. A few short words passed between them when Boyd suddenly drew a revolver and began firing in quick succession. Sparks fell at the first shot with a bullet through his breast near his heart. Boyd fired three more shots after Sparks had fallen all four shots taking effect. The dying man only gasped out the words, “O Lord, don’t shoot me” as he fell and never spoke again.
Mr. Boyd hurriedly walked to the Sheriff’s office and handed his pistol which had one more load in it, to Sheriff George W. Swanner, who immediately accompanied him to the county jail. Boyd made no statement except that Sparks had repeatedly mistreated him and that he was obliged to kill him.
At the jail Mr. Boyd expressed hopes of an early acquittal, and said he was anxious for an investigation. Circuit Judge H. C. Faulkner, who is related to Mr. Boyd will likely decline to try the case.
With the death of James Sparks a remarkable career is ended. He had risen to distinction at the bar, though without a polished education. He was noted for his persistent qualities and his loyalty to his clients. He served four years as County Attorney of Laurel county and had announced that he would be a candidate for the Republican nomination for Commonwealth Attorney in this district. His career has been marked by many a difficulty with his fellow men. About twenty years ago he shot and killed Watt Killion at that time a United States deputy marshal, at Lily. He was indicted for murder and sentenced to twenty one years in the penitentiary. He took an appeal and while he was in jail waiting for the Court of Appeals to pass on his case he began the study of law. His case was reversed and after being taken to Whitley county on a change of venue, he finally was acquitted.
Some two years ago he had a fight with James M. Thompson in open court, and received a blow over the head with a large iron poker, which came near causing his death. Since that time he had another difficulty in open court with E. H. Johnson a successful partnership in the practice of law.
Mr. Sparks has made a good deal of money and leaves his family in fine circumstances. He was fifty-five years of age and leaves a wife and one daughter, Mrs. Troutman.
Young Boyd has always been a peaceable quiet citizen, and has the sympathy of a large number of our citizens. He is preparing to make a strong legal fight for his liberty and with the vigorous prosecution promised the trial is likely to be a notable one.
The funeral services of James Sparks was held at the M. E. Church, South, Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock, conducted by Rev. W. L. Brock, Rev. W. J. Masters not being present. The burial was conducted by the Odd Fellows at Pine Grove Cemetery. [Pine Grove Cemetery is now referred to as the A.R. Dyche Cemetery.] Messrs. W. A. Parsley, R. M. Jackson, Lee B. McHargue, J. R. Collier, J. M. Russell, E. A. Pollard, Theo G. Moren, and F. P. Elliott were the active pallbearers. There were several attorneys from neighboring counties and they with our local attorneys, were the honorary pallbearers.
*********
December 19, 1907 – Mrs. Rachel Sparks, widow of the late James Sparks who was shot and killed Nov. 18, has filed suit in the Laurel Circuit Court against Robert Boyd, Jr., the slayer of her husband for $30,000 damages. The suit was brought by Attorneys E. H. Johnson and D. K. Rawlings who have also been employed by Mrs. Sparks to assist in the prosecution of Boyd, who is indicted for the killing.
*********
We do not have the 1908 Sentinel newspaper on microfilm. The 1909 microfilmed Sentinel starts in August. Therefore finding the results of the trial will require looking at newspapers from other counties or microfilmed court records. Thus this may be the end of the James Sparks story. I have no written verification but I have been told Mr. Boyd was acquitted and then moved to Tennessee for fear relatives of Mr. Sparks would kill him.
