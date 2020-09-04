Tennis Courts
A few weeks ago I had asked if anyone knew the location of the first tennis court in Laurel County. I still do not know for sure where the first one was located but I did get some responses about early tennis courts. Sweetie Smith said Calvert Little had one at his home which was located at the present day location of Bowling Funeral Home. She also mentioned that Sue Bennett College had one. George Henson told me one was located on US Highway 25 near the location of the stock sales. He recalled going to the stock sales with his father around 1950 and viewing the courts through the fence. He said there was a swimming pool there also. He did not know if the courts and pool were owned by a club or an individual. If it was privately owned, he thought it may have belonged to the Curry family. I know there was one located at Hazel Green School. If anyone has any idea about the dates these tennis courts were built or any other early locations, please let me know.
Jail Series
Last October I began a series on the Jails and Jailers of Laurel County. Since I thought we had had six different jail buildings I had expected the series to last six to eight weeks. Almost six months later I was still writing about the fourth jail and its jailers when I stopped to write about the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918. The Pandemic series also lasted much longer than I had expected, but I have finally completed it; so I plan to return to the jail series next week. This week I will provide a brief history of our jail and jailers.
The first jail in the county was a log structure located in the southeast corner of the Courthouse Square. That jail was built in either 1826 or 1827. I am not sure of the exact date but I know a prisoner was housed there on December 11, 1827. The first jailer was John Jackson Jr. I still don’t know all of the jailers but these men were early jailers: William H. Graves, William Allison Aikman, Leroy Brown, John M. Green, William H. Jackson, John Henderson Carrier and C. C. Harbin.
In 1873-74 the log structure was replaced by a plank building.
In May 1883 the second jail was reduced to ashes after prisoners set it on fire. Jacob Hackney and John Rowan Hardin were the only two jailers for that building.
The third jail was built on the northeast corner of the Courthouse Square during the fall of 1883. According to Florence M. Campbell the outer part of that jail was wooden but the inner jail was made of bricks. The jailers for the third jail were J. R. Hardin, Melville Phelps, Dan H. Lovill, Sam B. Warnack, John H. Carrier, and Granville P. Johnson.
In 1901 the United States Federal Courthouse was built and a larger structure was needed to house prisoners held here for that court. However, taxpayers would not agree to finance bonds to build a larger jail. In 1904 Florence Campbell began a letter writing campaign to inform the public of the deplorable conditions of the third jail. This jail was condemned and the fourth jail was built in 1907 on Broad Street where the parking lot is located for the fifth and sixth jails which are currently being used for COVID-19 quarantine purposes. The jailers for the fourth jail were Gran Johnson, James E. Pigg, George W. Swanner, William Henry Barnett, Bill Broughton, George Gaines Sr., Harve Steele, Dr. R. W. Dyche, Marguerite Fish Dyche, Brit Jones, Harrison Mullins, Joe Proffitt, Layton Van Hook, Wilmer Van Hook, and Chester Scoville. Mr. Scoville was the first jailer to have the keys for the fifth jail which was completed in 1975. Other jailers were Big John Bowling, Imogene Bowling and R. C. Walker. The sixth jail was built in the early 1990’s beside the fifth jail. The older jail was then used for office space and to house work release inmates. The jailers for the sixth building were Mr. Walker, Buster Fields, Ed Parsley, Jack Sizemore and Jamie Mosley.
The seventh jail began housing prisoners in January of this year. It is located in the Fariston area on Hammack Road with Mr. Mosley serving as its first jailer.
Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call us at 606-864-0607 and leave a message or contact us through e-mail at lchistsoc@windstream.net. (The first letter is a lower case l as in Laurel.) We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely fashion.
