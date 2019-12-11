This week I am writing about Jailer Dan H. Lovill who was temporarily removed from office. (His last name was also spelled Lovell and Loville.) I found record of the exact day he was removed from office but I was never able to ascertain the date or the reason he returned. I do know he returned to office because I found several newspaper articles indicating he was jailer after he had been removed. This story begins with a jail escape which I printed last week. He was not removed because of the escapes but his pursuit of the runaways may have been the proverbial “straw that broke the camel’s back.” The following accounts are excerpts from the Mountain-Echo transcribed by Geri Sutton.
May 6, 1892 “Five prisoners broke jail Monday night and are still at large. Craig Gregg is the leader of the gang this being the fifth time he has made his escape. There is little probability of his being recaptured until after Circuit Court. A crowbar was furnished the prisoners from the outside with which they broke the iron bars of their cage after which an opening was made in the outside wall, through which they easily escaped. One prisoner Cy Ping, refused to leave with the others and is the only boarder Jailer Lovill now has.”
May 13. 1892 “On Thursday of last week jailer D. H. Lovill learning that John Parrott one of the five prisoners whose escape from the Laurel county jail was mentioned in last week’s ECHO, was at his home in Jackson county, started for that point to try to capture him, believing that if recaptured Parrott could be induced to tell from whom the prisoners had obtained the crowbar with which they had effected their escape. Friday night Lovill returned and reported with the assistance of Jink Young – ‘Bad Jink’ he is called to distinguish him from another with the same name – Parrott, had been recaptured and that as they were on their way to London, Young’s shotgun, which he was carrying on his horse before him, had been accidentally discharged. The ball striking Parrott who was walking by the side of the horse, in the shoulder inflicting a wound which in all probability would prove fatal, and that the wounded man had been left at the house of Sidney Bowling, near where he was shot. On Sunday a special deputy sheriff came to London with a warrant for Lovill and stated that Parrott had died a few hours after being shot and had in a dying declaration stated that Young had quarreled with him and had shot and deliberately murdered him. Lovill was arrested and taken to McKee, the county seat of Jackson county and Circuit Court being in session, the grand jury returned an indictment for murder against both Young and Lovill on Tuesday morning. Lovill’s trial was set for the 4th day of the November term of the Court and he was released on a bond of $3,500, with R. L. Ewell, S. W. Hodge, W. L. Brown and Wm. Clark, securities. Lovill, in company with Judge W. L. Brown and S. W. Hodge his brother-in-law, who was with him at McKee, returned home Tuesday night. Young had surrendered himself to a magistrate before Parrott died and was released on a $200 bond for his appearance in Circuit Court but failed to appear when called on the indictment.”
May 27, 1892 “In Laurel Circuit Court “D. H. Lovill, jailer, was convicted of malfeasance in office, fined $50 and removed from office. Three indictments found at the last term of the Circuit Court against D. H. Lovill jailer of Laurel county for malfeasance in office were called Monday. One of the indictments was dismissed, another for some defect, was sent back to the grand jury and on the third one Lovill was tried. The charge was that Lovill did not keep Walsh Goff when committed to his custody, confined in the jail but allowed him to roam about the premises and on the streets of the town. The jury brought in a verdict of guilty and placed a fine of $50 against him, whereupon the court made an order removing Lovill from his office as jailer and directing the keys to the jail to be turned over to Sheriff J. W. Moren. An appeal will probably be taken on the case; if not the County Judge will appoint a jailer to serve until the November election, when one will be chosen to fill out the term for which Lovill was elected.”
Apparently Lovell did not appeal this because I found the following in Laurel County Court Order Book J, page 257 at a Special May Term May 31, 1892, signed by M. M. Barnett Judge L. C. C. "The office of jailer of Laurel County having been by a judgment of the Laurel Circuit Court, declared vacant, it is now ordered that Sam B. Warnack be and he is appointed jailor of said County, said Warnack appeared and gave bond as required and took the oath of office, and on his (word unclear) Granville P. Johnson is appointed his deputy, thereupon said Johnson appeared and took the oath of office.”
This was also reported in the June 3, 1892, issue of The Mountain-Echo. “The County Judge has appointed S. B. Warnack, of Pittsburg, jailer to fill the vacancy occasioned by the removal from office of D. H. Lovill, late jailer.”
This account from the January 6, 1893 issue indicates Loville was jailer. “There were two arrivals at the jail on the same day during the Christmas holidays, and our obliging jailer, Mr. Loville, is the recipient of many congratulations. Mr. Loville is proud of his record but says he will never be satisfied until he equals or excels the record of the Swiss who was the recipient of triplets a year ago, on which the Governor paid a premium.”
I read the Court Order books from June 1892 through January 1893. I found nothing indicating he was re-instated. Was he re-elected in the November election? Did he file an appeal and win? I do not know. If he did appeal and won it would probably have been in the Circuit Court and I do not have access to those records. I skimmed through the newspapers during that time period but I did not find anything about him as jailer. The election results were printed in the November 9, 1892 Echo. The big election news was that Democrat Grover Cleveland defeated incumbent Benjamin Harrison. That issue also mentioned “Mr. W. H. Brown has moved his family into his house across the railroad, recently vacated by Mr. D. H. Lovill.” Perhaps Lovill had been re-elected although it was not mentioned in the paper.
I did find newspaper accounts of Jailer Lovill going to Jackson County to stand trial for the murder of John Parrott. According to the May 19, 1893 issue “J. B. Chesnut is acting jailer during the absence of Jailer Lovill.” The June 2, 1893 issue reported “D. H. Lovill, our clever jailer, was acquitted at McKee last week, on preemptory instruction by the court to acquit.”
Next week I hope to present biographies of Lovill and other jailers of the Third Jail.
