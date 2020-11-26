I had hoped to finish the series on the Laurel County jails and jailers this week but I needed to go to the public library and courthouse to get additional information. Due to the rampant spread of COVID-19 I do not feel safe doing that at this time. Therefore I plan on taking a break in writing this column for the holidays while I rethink what I will present in future columns. Since this is the week of Thanksgiving I looked through The Mountain Echo excerpts to find news of Thanksgiving and turkeys for this column. I hope all of my readers have a safe and happy Thanksgiving. Despite the COVID rampage we have so much for which to be thankful. As I scanned through the following November issues, I noticed several deaths due to typhoid and consumption and a few to small pox. There were also several fires in which people lost everything.
November 27, 1896
• Jarvis Jackson, who has been attending school at Middlesboro for a couple of months, is spending Thanksgiving at home.
December 3, 1897
• Your correspondent [from Larue] while out hunting a few days ago killed a very fine wild turkey which weighed twenty-five pounds.
November 25, 1898
• Mr. J. M. Brock and Herman Hesse, of Bush, engaged in a novel law suit in Judge Stanberry’s court last Monday. It was over a turkey. The turkey was valued at 65 cents, while the cost amounted to $13. Hesse won the suit. We are sorry, but our old and true friend, Mr. Brock had to pay the cost.
November 21, 1902
• Miss Ruby Hackney will return Saturday from Danville where she is attending school, and remain at home over Thanksgiving.
• There will be a Box Supper Thanksgiving night, Nov. 27. The box supper is for the purpose of purchasing an organ for the church. A hearty welcome is extended to all. [This was reported by the Bald Rock correspondent.]
November 23, 1905
• John McQueen was arrested by Marshal Moren Tuesday for carrying concealed weapons. He was tried by Special Police Judge Robert Boyd Jr., and was given $25 and 10 days as a Thanksgiving offering. Johnny will eat Thanksgiving turkey at the Hotel Johnson. [The Laurel County Jail was often called Hotel Johnson in the newspaper because the jailer was Granville Pearl Johnson.]
November 21, 1907
• Nat Russell is spending Thanksgiving with his brother, Earl, at New Hope.
• Dr. and Mrs. John Moren are spending Thanksgiving with his father’s family.
• Misses Bessie Hoskins and Myrtle Parsley are spending Thanksgiving holidays shopping in Louisville.
• Mrs. Will Dyche and son, Master Russell are visiting relatives here. Will will be up today to eat Thanksgiving dinner.
Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call us at 606-864-0607 and leave a message or contact us through e-mail at laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
