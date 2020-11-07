Near this date 45 years ago the fourth jail building in the county was torn down. Jakie Hackney had paid $2,050 for the building and a photo was shown of him removing the first brick in the November 6, 1975, issue of The Sentinel-Echo on page A-11. The Saturday before he tore it down Mr. Hackney held an Open House in the old jail. The Laurel County Fiscal Court had stipulated the jail was to be torn down within sixty days of being emptied so a parking lot could be built on that site. Mr. Hackney did not waste time doing his job since the prisoners had been transferred on the 26th or 27th of October. Prior to moving the prisoners the Fiscal Court had also held a 3 day Open House for the new jail on Thursday, October 23rd through Saturday, October 25th. I have been told that Chester Scoville, the first jailer in the new jail, described the fifth jail as an Egyptian tomb.
The Fifth Jail, which is still standing at the intersection of Broad and Fourth Streets, is probably best known as Big John’s Jail. He and his wife Imogene Bowling were the jailers from 1978 through 1990. R. C. Walker was the last jailer of this jail.
*****************
New Laurel County Jail Ready for Open House
The Sentinel-Echo October 23, 1975, front page
The new jail, which was designed by Donald B. Shelton and Associates of Lexington and built by the Hibbitts Construction Company of Route 1, London, has been called by (County Judge Ledford) Karr the most modern maximum security facility in Kentucky.
The building will hold a total of 65 prisoners with twelve cells that will hold four men each and two isolation cells that will hold two men each in the maximum security area on the second floor. In addition to the kitchen and offices, the first floor has separate sections for juvenile boys, juvenile girls and women prisoners. There is also a drunk tank on the first floor that can hold up to 15 persons at one time.
Another feature of the new jail is the garage on the south side of the structure which enables police vehicles to be driven inside the building and all doors closed before transferring a prisoner from the car to the jail.
Laurel County Jailer Chester Scoville and his deputies can cell or combination of cells by simply pushing buttons on panels in the jail. The cell doors can also be operated manually if the power fails.
The architectural firm was hired to design the building in May of 1973 and the construction company was hired in early 1974. The total cost of the new jail was $417,414 – all of it federal revenue sharing monies.
The construction on the building was scheduled to be completed last spring, but, because of bad weather and problems in obtaining materials, was not finished until this week.
****************
Due to COVID-19 and the age and health of the volunteers our library is open by appointment only. Patrons will need to adhere to CDC guidelines by social distancing and wearing masks correctly. To schedule an appointment you may call us at 606-864-0607 and leave a message or contact us through e-mail at HYPERLINK "mailto:laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com" laurelcountykyhistoricalsociety@yahoo.com. We plan to periodically check messages and hopefully respond to them in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.