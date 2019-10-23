I have found some corrections to the list of jailers I presented last week. When I finish this series I will publish a corrected list as I am sure I will make additional corrections as I do the research. This week I am writing about John Jackson, the county’s first jailer, and the jail in use during his time in office. Before I start I want to clear up a common misconception about these two Jacksons - John and Levi. To my knowledge there is NO family connection between the two men. There is always a possibility their ancestors were related but I have never seen any research to support that theory.
Jailer John Jackson
John Jackson was born June 10, 1762, in Berkley County, Virginia. He served for three years during the Revolutionary War under Baron Von Steuben. For his services in the war he received land in what is today Madison County, Kentucky. There he married Mary Forrest Hancock on January 16, 1786. (This was the first recorded marriage in Madison County.) He became one of the largest landowners in the state. He and Mary moved to the area which would become London and Laurel County. According to the booklet “Souvenir of London,” their home was located in the area between the London depot and the Riley Hotel. I do not know the exact location of the depot and hotel but they were probably located in the area near Mill and West 13th Streets.
John ran a tavern out of his home as reported in the Court Order book. His estate settlement reflects this business. He owned 3 kegs, 15 cedar and whiskey barrels, 4 tables, 18 chairs, 1 settee, 7 bedsteads, 8 sheets, 8 quilts, 3 blankets and 3 cover beds. I am not sure what a cover bed is.
In March 1826 John Jackson was appointed jailer. In May 1826 John, Mary and their son Jarvis donated 25 acres of land for the town of London but they were to receive the money from the sale of the lots in trade for building the court house and jail. Presumably county revenue was limited when the county and town were established so this was probably a fair deal.
John and Mary had the following children: Jarvis, George, Catharine Minerva, Hancock, Lee, Humphrey Tunsil, Stephen Marshall and John.
John Jackson died February 10, 1833, in London. He was buried at the Cemetery on 13th Street which would have been near his home. I did not check deeds but I believe this was his family cemetery on his property. Over a hundred years later the dusty bones of John and Mary were moved to the A. R. Dyche Cemetery for the 1940 Homecoming Celebration.
The First Jail
This description of the first jail in Laurel County was taken from Laurel County Court Order Book A at the May 1, 1826 term. I compared my transcript with one done by Geneva Pope in the 1980’s and another done by R. L. Ewell in the 1800s so hopefully this is accurate.
A plan of the courthouse and jail received & ordered to be recorded which is in the following words and figured (to wit) John Jackson and Jarvis Jackson propose to the County Court of Laurel County that if they will give them the proceeds of the sale of the town lots in the town of London that they will build a courthouse [whose description I am omitting.]
John and Jarvis Jackson also agree to build a jail of white oak and red oak that is to say white oak at the bottom and outside wall and the balance red oak and fill between the walls with round hickory poles pealed or stone. Sixteen feet square with timber 12-inches thick with the upper floor to be 10-inches thick to cover the wall 18 inches over each side, and the garret left to be filled with stone. The upper room to be lined with two inch thick oak plank well seasoned. The upper story and lower story to have two windows 12-inches square with strong iron rates with a trap door in the middle of the upper floor of the first story 2-feet 4-inches long and 16-inches wide, the out door is to be 5-feet high and 2-feet wide with oak plank 2-inches thick lined with oak plank 1-inch thick, The bottom logs to be white oak twelve inches thick with two tier crossed (crafted/cropped?) sunk in the ground level with the top of the ground the walls to be 15 inches apart the doors to be riveted all over with large head nails. The door checks the breadth of the logs 5 inches thick with iron bolts into every log with a good cover all in a good workmanlike manner.
Ordered that Thos. Buford, G. W. Price, & Lot Pitman be appointed Commissioners to let to the lowest bidder…… a jail to be built after the plan this day received to be finished in six months & also a public well to contain plenty of good lasting/tasting water for the use of the Town of London taking bond with good and sufficient security in the penal sum of ten thousand dollars conditioned as the law directs & make report thereof to the Court.
In July 1826 the court “ordered that the jail for this county be built in the S. E. corner of the public square eight feet from the line….” That sounds like the corner at the intersection of 4th and Main where the veterans monument is located.
We have no sketches of this jail but I assume it was built to this description. Perhaps an artist could sketch a good likeness. I do not know when the jail was completed. The first time I have seen mention of it being used was found on page 55 of Court Order Book A in the January Term 1828. “Whereas Elijah Mitchel a Man of color was apprehended as a runaway & committed to the jail of Laurel County on the 11th day of Dec. last past and whereas the sd. Mitchell at the January term of the Laurel County Court proved to the satisfaction of sd. Court that he was free born it is therefore ord. that the jailer of sd. county discharge the sd. Elijah Mitchel forthwith.”
Most likely Mr. Mitchell was not the first prisoner. In October 1826 the jailer was paid two dollars for [word unreadable] A. I. Gleason on a charge of felony. The guards were paid $22.50 for 15 days’ service. The jail may have been completed at this time or the prisoner may have been housed in Mr. Jackson’s home. From this I infer the jailer was not paid a salary. His pay was based on the work he did. For the first six months the jailer received $8 – the two previously mentioned and $6 for attending County Court six days. Mr. Jackson also received $3 for allowing the fiscal court to meet in his home for 12 days.
