The “Traces of Laurel” column was not available for the past month for two reasons. My sister Janell Cox passed away September 26 after a lengthy illness. At the same time my mother Julia was experiencing some critical health issues. Mommy, who turned 96 on September 28, appears to be holding her own at this time. I hope to be able to finish this series on the jail without another interruption.
In the last column on the jail I mentioned a box in the County Court Clerk’s office which contained papers connected to the building of this jail. The 33 page contract between the Champion Iron Company of Kenton, Ohio, and Laurel County, Kentucky, by its Commissioners duly appointed by the Fiscal Court was in this box. This contract, dated November 10, 1905, has conditions and specifications in detail of how the jail was to be built. The contract begins with the general conditions. It is then divided into sections with subsections. Here are the headings: general conditions (pages 1-3); mason work (pages 3-6) - excavations, celler[sic], filling, foundations, mending, concrete; brick work (pages 6-8) - chimneys, ventilating flues, pointing, cut stone, setting iron work, mortar, measurements, flue tops, jambs, termination of walls, bedplates; carpenter work (pages 8-12) - bridging, wall plates, rafters, cornice, porch, sheeting, wood ceiling, doors, basement door, windows, inside finish, dumb waiter, porch steps, hardware, valleys, flashing, gutters, down spouts, ridges, plastering, electric wiring; painting (page 12); specifications (pages 12-27) - general conditions, workmanship, tool proof material, bessemer steel, riveting, erecting, foundation, general description, construction, plate sections, tool proof grating, bessemer steel plate, bessemer steel grating, cell doors, prisoners' corridor door, floor construction, bunks, plumbing, intermediate departments, hospital cells, entrance doors, iron peep, food openings, window gaurds [sic], wire window screens, vent guards, floor and ceiling beams, corrugated arches, wall anchors, lintels, range, vault doors, stairs. The last six pages cover articles 2-13 which discuss supervision of the work, alterations, skilled workmen, quality materials, date of completion to be May 15, 1906, cost - $18,788.00 and payment and insurance.
There is a two page adenda[sic] which includes specifications for a slate roof, water tank and plumbing. Instead of using shingles the entire roof was to be covered with asbestos building paper and that was to be covered with slate. The original contract called for a water closet and wash bowls in all cells. The addenda omitted these from all cells and placed them at the end of the corridors.
Most of the information in the contract concerned construction and was “over my head.” Apparently drawings and blueprints accompanied the contract but I did not find them. I will include some of the information which I understood in this column. Hopefully I have sourced it well enough that someone could locate the information if they had more interest. There are a couple of notes at the end on which I forgot to write the page number where they were found.
General description (page 14) "There will be 24 cells in the main cell room arranged in three tiers in height with 8 cells in each tier; each tier to have a central prisoners' corridor. The cage to be arranged with four cells on each side of the central prisoners' corridor. Each cell is to be 6' 6" wide, 7' deep from front to rear and 7' 9" high in the clear. The prisoners' corridor will each be 8' wide, 26' long and 7'8" high in the clear. One cell at the rear end of each tier will be fitted for bathing purposes.
In the intermediate department on the second floor there will be placed two cells for female prisoners, each cell to be 6' wide x 7' deep from front to rear and 7' 9" high in the clear.
In the intermediate department on the third floor there will be placed one cell for insane prisoners and one cell for hospital use. Each cell to be 6' wide and 7' deep from front to rear and 7' 9" high in the clear.
Hospital cell (page 23) The hospital cells will also be placed on the third floor of the intermediate department.
The doors for the juvenile and female cells will be hinged and locked with a #3017 Yale prison dead lock. (page 23)
The floor and sides of the insane cell will be covered with padding 1 1/2" thick. The padding to be of mineral wool covered with #4 canvas ducking and is to have a a 2" selvedge around entire edge to secure same to cell work. (pages 23-24)
Range - Provide one first-class range for kitchen same to cost not to exceed $65.00. (page 26)
There was to be an iron fence with one walk gate fitted with padlock.
Yellow pine was to be used in the porch and steps.
