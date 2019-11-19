Before writing about the third jail I want to review the first two jails. The previous two jails were wooden structures – the first was log and the second was plank. In the first jail, the prisoners may have been kept upstairs in an attic room. When prisoners were housed there guards were hired to stay at the jail presumably in the room below. The first jailer, John Jackson, had a home nearby so he did not live at the jail. My theory is that the jailers who followed him lived in the guard space. The second jail had a residence for the jailer attached to it. The third jail will also have a residence attached to it.
The second jail burned. I am not sure when the third jail was completed but I suspect it may have been in November of 1883 because the Mountain Echo issue of November 9, 1883, reports “Mr. James Dees has moved into the rooms over his store occupied by jailer J. R. Hardin for a time after the burning of the jail last summer.”
As preparations were being made for the jail, the May 11, 1883, issue of The Mountain Echo, reported “A new plank fence has been erected around the Public Square where the fence burned at the time the jail burned.” I do not know what happened to that fence but the June 15, 1883, issue complained, “The fence around the public square should be repaired at once, as hogs and other stock have free access to the enclosure and are destroying the sod and other property of the public square as fast as possible.” Three months later “A new plank fence is being erected around the public square.” was announced in the September 14, 1883 issue.
While the third jail was being built, the following August 24, 1883, newspaper excerpt indicates a temporary jail had been established. “A futile attempt was made last Wednesday night about 9 o’clock by the prisoners in jail at this place to escape, by prizing the cage door off of its hinges with a small piece of thick plank which they had torn off of a box on which they eat. The effort would probably have been successful had not Jailer Hardin been attracted by the noise and discovered their intention and hand cuffed the guilty parties.” When the second jail burned the community was grieved at the loss of the cage which they thought was not repairable. Perhaps the local blacksmiths were able to repair it or use the iron in it to fashion a cage. Or a new one may have been purchased.
The fiscal court was planning on building a new courthouse until the second jail burned. They then borrowed money and used the money appropriated for the courthouse to build the third jail. They also levied a fifty cent poll tax to help with costs. The August 3, 1883, Echo reported, “Bids for the construction of a jail and jailer’s residence at this place were received up to and including the 25th, ultimo and on the 27th, the contract was awarded to Mr. John W. Mullins of this county at $5, 850, that being the lowest bid. There were only three bids received as follows: Cosby & Landrum of St. Louis, $6,475; J. F. Wiss of Louisville, $5,930; and J. W. Mullins $5,850.” According to The Centennial Edition of The Sentinel-Echo the total cost in building the jail was $6000. (page C1)
The following excerpts from the Mountain Echo give information about the new jail. These excerpts were taken from books transcribed by Geri Sutton. The actual newspapers may have more details but I do not have time to look at the microfilmed copies of the newspapers. Also more details could possibly be found in the Court Order books.
August 24, 1883 Active preparations are now being made for the erection of our new jail. The stone for the foundation has all been delivered and preparations are being made to burn the brick.
September 21, 1883 Work on the new jail is progressing rapidly. The foundation is nearly completed, and the burning of the brick will be finished by tomorrow night,
October 26, 1883 The cistern for the new jail is being rapidly sunk just back of the building.
November 3, 1883 The brick laying on the new jail was completed last Friday evening and the masons left Saturday morning for their home in Louisville. The carpenters’ work is now being completed.
November 9, 1883 The roof on the new jail is just about completed. It is of tin.
When Hardin was jailer this new jail would often be called Castle Hardin in newspaper accounts. I am not sure why. It may have been because it was brick or because they had spent almost double the amount to build it as compared to the cost of the previous jail. Perhaps the jailer’s residence was nicer than many homes in the area. That residence may have seemed like a castle. The jail itself will be called a dungeon and condemned within twenty years. Despite being a brick structure the jail will be plagued with escapes and a future jailer will be removed from office due to malfeasance. I will discuss this more in the next few weeks.
