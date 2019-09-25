Last week my cousins were visiting and my cousin Rick asked me, “Did you know we’re kin to that man you’ve been writing about?”
I replied, “No, I didn’t. How are we related?” His mother Dyala then told me we were connected to them through our Grandmother Beets. They were not sure of the exact connection but she knew enough about the Sparks to know where they lived. This week I went through my notes to find out how we were related. One of the grandmothers of my Grandmother Beets was Elizabeth Sparks. She was a sister to Calvin Sparks who was the father of the James Sparks about whom I have been writing. So when I was writing about his grandfather I was also writing about my great, great, great grandfather. My cousin Geri Beets Clipson had done a lot of research on my father’s side before she died so I have never done much research on those lines. This is the third or fourth time I have written about someone in this column and then realized as I did the research that I was related to them.
This week I will continue with the James Sparks story by sharing two articles concerning the trial of Robert Boyd.
The Courier-Journal (Louisville, KY)
February 25, 1908, Tuesday
DETAILS OF KILLING
Recited by Witnesses in the Boyd Trial
London, Ky., Feb. 24, - [Special.] – The fact that the hearing of testimony was begun today in the trial of Robert Boyd, charged with the killing of James Sparks, brought a crowd of spectators to the Laurel Circuit courtroom. Several eyewitnesses to the trouble gave their testimony, but nothing was brought out different from the proof heard in the examining trial.
John C. McKee, owner of the London Manufacturing Company, gave a detailed account of the killing of Sparks in the Circuit Clerk’s office last September. He said Sparks came to the office where Boyd was engaged in collecting a sale bond as Master Commissioner and demanded that instead of the money being paid to Boyd it should be paid to him. In the dispute Sparks questioned Boyd’s official acts in the case. Sparks received three shots from Boyd’s pistol and died instantly.
Nearly 100 witnesses have been called, many of whom are to testify to the character of the men. While intense interest is shown there seems to be no strong feeling and no signs of disorder. It is expected that the trial will consume all this week.
The Courier-Journal (Louisville, KY)
February 27, 1908, Thursday
Points Gained By Prosecution
London, Ky., Feb. 26, - [Special.] – The second day of the hearing of witnesses in the Robert Boyd trial before Special Judge Tuttle ended with several points gained by the prosecution over the objections of the defense. On the question of admitting the will of the late Judge Boyd and the petition of Lillie Hobbs in the civil suit brought to secure a portion of Judge Boyd’s estate, Judge Tuttle allowed the matter to go to the jury for the purpose of showing cause of ill will upon the part of the defendant toward Sparks.
Since the Courier-Journal appears to have given daily reports of the trial, I hope to find additional details in subsequent issues and bring them to you next week.
