This week I am presenting a brief biography of two of the six jailers who maintained the third jail.
Daniel Hampton. “D. H.” Lovill/Lovell
1862- 1928
Daniel was born January 12, 1862, to Daniel W. Lovell and Nancy Elliott. He was probably born in the McHargue area of Laurel County since that is where he lived as a youth. His parents and two of his sons – John Chester and Eddie Hampton are buried at McHargue Cemetery. He married Mary Mead Hodge April 22, 1880. He is found on the 1880 Laurel County census report. The July 1890 newspaper accounts indicate the Lovell family may have been living in the Bush area. He probably moved to Corbin in 1895 soon after his term as jailer ended on Dec. 20, 1894, when he tendered his resignation which was accepted that day by the Fiscal Court. (Court Order Book J, page 450) He should have worked until the first Monday in January, 1895. The January 1896 newspaper accounts mention his children, of Corbin, visiting London. He is on both the 1900 and 1910 Whitley County census reports.
According to the 1910 report Mary was the mother of 13 children. The known children were Nannie E. (1883-1912), Daniel William (1885-1948), Virgil Woodson (1887-1935), Eva Belle (1890-1962), Eddie Hampton (Oct. 18, 1891 – May 24/25, 1892), John Chester (Dec. 25, 1892 - March 10, 1893), Roscoe F. (December 25, 1892-1914), Mary Ethel (1895 - ?), Kate (1897 - ?), Robert Jackson (1899-1944), George Albert (1903 - ?) and Virginia Irene (1906-1993). Some of this information came from the Ludgrum family tree on Ancestry. This tree reported the oldest child was born November 30, 1881, and died that same date.
Daniel H. Lovill died February 18, 1928, and is buried at Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin. Find-A-Grave says he died February 8th but notes in the Lovill family file from his daughter Virginia say he died February 18th.
An interesting note is that his sister Matilda was married to Edward Parker. I did not realize that until I read in the February 3, 1893, Mountain-Echo. “Persons who were burned out of dwelling houses by Monday evening’s fire have found trouble in relocating themselves since as houses to rent are scarce in London….Mrs. Ed Parker and her two little girls first stopped with her brother, jailer Lovill but since the arrival of Senator Parker from Frankfort the family has taken rooms at the Catching Hotel.” The Parkers owned a home located in the area now known as Carnaby Square. Their daughter Nannie was the first person buried in what now known as the A. R. Dyche Memorial Cemetery.
S. B. Warnack (appointed June 1892)
Sam B. Warnack was not native to Laurel County so I have very little information about him. Most of the information I have about him comes from newspaper excerpts. His father and brother lived in Knoxville Tennessee which may have been Warnack’s hometown. He was living in Pittsburg when he was appointed jailer. He may have may have gone there for the railroad or coal industries. After being appointed jailer he would have moved to London to live in the jailer’s residence.
On June 10, 1892 S. B. WARNACK, Jailer Laurel county posted this NOTICE – “On and after the 15th day of July, 1892, the Court-house will be used only for court purposes and preaching. No shows or entertainments of any kind will be allowed in the house.” I am not sure how he had this authority. I saw nothing in the Court Order book directing him to do this. He may have been concerned that these entertainments provided distractions which made it easier for the prisoners to escape. The jailer’s residence was on the same square as the Court house and he may have been annoyed by the entertainment.
Warnack was probably replaced in November by former Jailer Hampton. Sam must have enjoyed living in London. Newspaper accounts mention he purchased property in London from R. R. Ewell. (January 13, 1893) and he also bought W. H. Martin’s house and lot on the hill in the Western suburbs of London. (May 5, 1893)
He may have been an avid hunter. “Mr. S. B. Warnack went out with his gun and made the squirrels suffer Wednesday afternoon.” (September 15, 1893) “While out hunting on the side of the hill about 100 yards west of the railroad and one mile south of London he and another man found the dead body of an unknown young man.” (November 24, 1893)
The October 13, 1893, newspaper said, “Mr. S. B. Warnack has been appointed Marshall of London to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of H. A. Roundtree.” Eighteen months later Sam Warnack, ex Marshall of London, was arrested last Saturday and locked up upon the charge of embezzlement. (May 10, 1895) Messrs. W. C. and Gus Warnack, of Knoxville Tenn., father and brother of Mr. S. B. Warnack, were in London last Friday and arranged the balance due the town by the latter as tax collector and he was released from custody. (May 17, 1895) Mr. Warnack was not in any of the newspaper excerpts after this so I suspect he left London at this time.
Due to Christmas and New Year’s falling on Wednesday there will not be another column until January 8. When I return I hope to write about three other jailers of this third jail. I wrote about J. R. Hardin, the first jailer, in the November 13th column because he was also the last jailer in the second jail. I wish you safe and happy holidays.
