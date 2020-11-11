Before I begin this tribute to a veteran of World War I, I want to thank all of our veterans and currently enlisted personnel for their service. You are appreciated. Last year when I completed the tributes to World War I veterans I told you I would let you know if I found any other veterans with Laurel County connections who died in service during World War I. As I was researching the Spanish Flu Pandemic I found the name of James M. West. He appears to have only lived in Laurel County for a short time. I do not know the exact dates but it was probably between 1910 and 1916.
The London Sentinel and Mountain Echo November 28, 1918
JAMES M. WEST, FORMER MANAGER OF LONDON THEATRE DIES IN FRANCE
We are in receipt of a Morristown, Tenn., newspaper, which contains a beautiful tribute to the late Corp. James M. West, a member of the American forces in France, who died of pneumonia, after only a few days illness. The funeral was attended by the regimental band and attended by the commanding officer of the regiment and many other high officials, who held him in high esteem. On the basket were the flowers sent by the army, a beautiful long spray – and a pillow sent by the Y. M. C. A. and some of the pressed flowers were sent to the parents by the Y. M. C. A. secretary writing the letter.
Mr. West, a few years ago was manager of the local picture theatre, and during his stay in London made many fast friends. They express their deep sympathy for the family thus robbed of his presence.
***********************
Additional Information on James M. West
James M. West was born October 18, 1892, in Jonesboro, Washington County Tennessee to James A. and Georgianna Morrison West. On the 1900 census he and his family are living in Washington County, Tennessee. He had a brother named Warner R. (Warren Rankin). He may have been the Jimmie West living in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on the 1910 census report. Jimmie was an 18 year old boarder who was working as a driver for the livery barn.
James M. West registered for the draft May 26, 1917, in Hamblen County Tennessee. However, at the time he was working as a telephone switchboard manager in Detroit, Michigan for the Michigan State Telephone Company. He was a slender man of medium build with black hair and dark brown eyes. A photo of him in uniform can be found on Find-A-Grave. This site says he was a sergeant but a report from the Adjutant General lists his rank as a corporal at the time of his death. That list also says he had been a member of the reserve corps and had later been called into active service.
James served in the 409 Telegraph Battalion, Company D. I think this battalion was part of the Army’s Signal Corps. Most likely his occupation for the telephone coupled with being in the reserve corps catapulted him into service. Finding people who already had the necessary communication skills was important for the Signal Corps. The only information I was able to find about the 409 was that it had been provided by the Bell System and was comprised of employees from the same region. I don’t know if this region was Michigan or Tennessee.
James M. West died of pneumonia on October 3, 1918. Since he died so quickly the Spanish flu probably contributed to his pneumonia. He is buried in the Emma Jarnigan Cemetery in Morristown, Tennessee.
Sources: 1900 and 1910 Census Report, WW 1 Draft Registration Card, Find-A-Grave, Adjutant General’s List of Men from Tennessee who died in WW 1 while serving in the army and the book Getting the Message, page 170.
*****************
