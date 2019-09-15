The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that the traffic signal on US 25 (mile point 16.383) at KY 490 in Laurel County will be inoperative for two weeks due to emergency repairs.
Stop signs will control side street traffic until the signal can be rebuilt. The traffic signal is a part-time signal so the intersection will function as it normally does at off-peak times. The side street traffic will have to stop and yield to traffic on US 25.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.