Two large-scale drug arrests by Laurel County Sheriff's Office officials this week have netted a large amount of cash and taken some illegal drugs off the streets.
Three people are now in jail awaiting their court hearings next week on various charges related to their arrests.
A Laurel County man is held under $20,000 cash bond after being arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
Calvin Dawayne Bowling, 41, of Farris Road in London, was taken into custody by Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Justin Taylor, Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Landry Collett around 5:17 Wednesday morning after a traffic stop near a business off North Laurel Road, 1/2 mile north of London. The traffic stop came when deputies noticed a Chevrolet Malibu with a busted windshield and was driving erratically.
Bowling was determined to be driving on DUI-suspended license and was found with a large amount of cash, suspected methamphetamine, clear plastic baggies, a snorting straw, two glass smoking pipes with residue inside and a Glock pistol.
He was charged with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle, driving on DUI-suspended license, first offense, and obstructed windshield.
Bowling is set to appear in Laurel District Court on Tuesday, June 16 to answer to the charges.
Bowling's arrest was the second drug bust of the week, as Sheriff's officials had made a prior arrest on Tuesday morning in which drugs, paraphernalia and cash were located.
That arrest landed Louisville residents, 34-year-old Michael Osborne and 21-year-old Christopher Finley, in the Laurel County Correctional Center after they conducted an undercover investigation in which two males had sold methamphetamine from a motel room.
That investigation revealed the two men were in possession of suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, hypodermic needles, an AR-15 rifle, a Glock pistol, Narcan spray and a large amount of cash.
Osborne is now charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance, first offense, as well a a Kentucky parole board violation warrant for absconding parole supervision for trafficking methamphetamine in Louisville, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is held under two separate $25,000 cash bonds and set to appear in Laurel Circuit Court on June 18.
Finley is charged with conspiracy to traffic in controlled substance, first offense, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is held under $25,000 cash bond as well as a detainer in which no bond is allowed. He is scheduled for a court hearing on June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.