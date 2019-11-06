MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has announced work is set to begin in November to install offset turn lanes at Wyan-Pine Grove Elementary at mile point 7.244 on KY 363 in Laurel County. A review of crash data history indicated the potential to reduce collisions by increasing site distance for motorists exiting the school.
“The KYTC District 11 office is proud to be able to assist with improvements to reduce crashes on our roadways, especially at school intersections,” said District 11 Chief District Engineer Mike Calebs. “This administration has placed an emphasis on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical needs that improve safety.”
Calebs said district engineers studied the location and reviewed accident reports to develop the remediation. Data showed an improvement could be made if the existing right turn lane were rebuilt to offset the turning traffic from the through traffic.
Laurel County Judge-Executive David Westerfield noted the importance of the project.
“We are pleased the transportation cabinet allotted the funding for the improvements on KY 363 at the school to reduce crashes for the safety of all the motorists at this congested area when school is in session,” said Westerfield. “This new lane will improve safety for the school for not only the buses entering and exiting, but for parent drop offs and staff as well.”
State crews will administer the work. The project start date will be announced this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.